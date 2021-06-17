Fourth-phase Covid sero-survey begins in Ganjam district of Odisha today

Bhubaneswar : As many as eight villages of Ganjam and two wards of Berhampur Municipal Corporation are being examined under the fourth-phase sero-survey jointly started by the Odisha government and the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) here on Thursday.

As per reports, the team will be collecting 40 samples all together from various areas which will include samples of 28 adults, eight samples of 10-17 year old children and four adult samples collected from 9 year old children respectively.

The reports of this survey will help government to know about the percentage of antibodies created in people and ultimately helpful in sketching out the future plans in figth against Covid.