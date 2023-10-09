BusinessNational

Former Xiaomi India Head, Manu Jain, Appointed as India CEO of Abu Dhabi-based AI Firm G42

By Odisha Diary bureau

Former Xiaomi India head Manu Jain announced that he has joined Abu Dhabi-based artificial intelligence company G42 as its India CEO.

“I am delighted to announce that I am joining G42, a leading global AI company, to kickstart a new AI business in India! Together, we will innovate, disrupt, and drive forward the frontiers of Artificial Intelligence,” Jain posted on X.

