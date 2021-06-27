Former Sambalpur University Vice-Chancellor Dr Dhrubaraj Nayak hacked to death

Jharsuguda: Sambalpur University former Vice-Chancellor Dhurba Raj Nayak murdered over Rs 100. “Accused barged into Nayak’s house; on being refused to be given money, he attacked Nayak with axe & fled the spot. Deceased succumbed to injuries. Probe on,” says Jharsuguda SP BC Das

After his retirement he chose to live in his remote village instead of any city to promote afforestation & ecological improvement in his locality for alternative livelihood of tribal people of his locality. He was conferred Prakruti Mitra award for his contribution to environment.

He was a brilliant student who topped in BHU in Zoology. He was an excellent teacher & was a prof in Utkal University & later on became the VC of Sambalpur University.