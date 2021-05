Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha Cricket Team Captain Prashant Mohapatra Succumbs To COVID-19 . Prashant Mohapatra, son of late sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, dies while undergoing treatment for Covid19, informs Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Sachidananda Mohanty. Raghunath had earlier succumbed to Covid on May 9

