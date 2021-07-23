For Bullet Train Projects, the Final Location Survey, Geotechnical investigation completed and Alignment finalized

New Delhi : Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today said that at present Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is the only sanctioned project of High Speed Rail (HSR) in the country which is under execution with the financial and technical assistance from Government of Japan. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), namely National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has been formed to implement the Project.

The current status of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is as under:-

The Final Location Survey and Geotechnical investigation completed. Alignment finalized. Statutory Clearances relating to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Forest clearance obtained. Out of total land requirement of approx. 1396 ha, consent agreement signed/regular award done for approx. 1046 ha land. 1342 out of 1651 utilities shifted. The entire project work has been divided into 27 Contract Packages including Training Institute at Vadodara. At present, 07 packages have been awarded and 10 more have been invited.

The total cost incurred on the MAHSR Project upto the June, 2021 is approximately Rs.13,483 crores, mainly on Land Acquisition, Utility Shifting and Contractual Payments. The project has suffered delays due to adverse impact of COVID-19 pandemic and slow progress in handling over of land in the State of Maharashtra.

Further, Ministry of Railways has assigned the work for survey and preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the seven High Speed Rail (HSR) corridors to National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) which include Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore and Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad routes of South India and the same is under progress.