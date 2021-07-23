An amount of Rs. 26,700 Crores Disbursed to around 19 Lakh Cotton Farmers

New Delhi : Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh in Lok Sabha today said that in cotton season 2019-20 (1.10.2019 to 30.09.2020), Cotton Corporation of India(CCI )opened 423 procurement centre in 12 cotton growing states to safeguard the cotton farmers from distress sales. During Global Pandemic, CCI procured 20.72 lakh bales valuing Rs. 5615 crore from 4 lakh cotton farmers. However, during the entire cotton season 2019-20, CCI made a record procurement of 105.15 lakh bales (equivalent to around 546.80 lakh quintals kapas) and an amount of Rs. 28500 crores was disbursed to around 21.50 lakh cotton farmers directly into their bank accounts. During current cotton season 2020-21 (1.10.2020 to 30.09.2021), CCI opened more than 450 procurement centres in all cotton growing state. CCI continued its procurement of cotton under MSP operations since beginning of season to avoid the eventuality of distress sale by farmers and has procured 91.89 lakh bales so far (equivalent to around 482 lakh quintals kapas). CCI disbursed an amount of Rs. 26,700 crores to around 19 lakh cotton farmers.

To achieve the desired success in the Scheme for Integrated Textile Park (SITP),Government of India provides financial assistance to a group of entrepreneurs to establish state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities in a cluster for setting up their textile units, conforming to international environmental and social standards and thereby mobilize private investment in the textile sector and generate fresh employment opportunities. Under SITP, Industry Associations, Group of Entrepreneurs and Agencies of the State Governments are main promoters of the Integrated Textile Parks (ITPs). Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are formed by the representatives of the Local Industry, Financial Institutions, State Industrial and Infrastructural Corporations, and other agencies of State and Central Governments. The SPVs shall invariably be a Corporate Body registered under the Companies Act. The textile parks under various stages of implementations are reviewed by the PAC time to time.