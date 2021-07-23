Centre Takes Series of Measures for Promotion of Indian Textile Industry

New Delhi : Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh in Lok Sabha today said that several measures have been taken by Government to promote export of Indian textile. Some of the important measures are outlined below:

Government launched special package of Rs. 6000 crores for Textile and Apparel sector in June, 2016 to boost employment and export potential in apparel and made-ups segments. Package also consisted of the Remission of State Levies (RoSL) scheme till 06.03.20219.

The RoSL scheme was replaced by Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) with effect from 07.03.2019 to 31.03.2020.

On January 14,2020, Rs. 600 crore was allocated for issuing scrips for special one-time ad-hoc incentive of up to 1% of FoB value provided for exports of apparel and made-ups to offset the difference between RoSCTL&RoSL + Merchandise Exports from India Scheme (MEIS) @ 4% from 17.03.2019 to 31.12.2019.

On July 14, 2021, Government has decided to continue RoSCTL Scheme till 31.03.2024.

Government is implementing various schemes such as Amended Technology Upgradation Scheme(ATUF), National Handloom Development Programme(NHDP), National Handicraft Development Programme, Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme, Silk Samagra, SAMARTH- Scheme for Capacity Building in Textiles Sector, Technical Textiles etc. for overall development and promotion of domestic manufacturing and exports in textile sector in the country. Further, in order to ensure adequate availability of raw material at competitive price in the country, Government has removed anti-dumping duty on Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) (a key raw material for the manufacture of MMF fibre and yarn) originating in or exported from the People’s Republic of China, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Korea R P and Thailand to India and also removed anti-dumping duty on acrylic fibre (raw material for acrylic yarn and knitwear industry) originated in or exported from Thailand to India.