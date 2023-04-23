Food (Millet)M Festival Under G 20 Jan Bhagidari Organised By Rie Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Drawing inspiration from the Prime Minister’s call to make ‘Jan Bhagidari’ a strong element of India’s G20 Presidency, Regional Institute of Education, Bhubaneswar has organised a series of programmes during April 2023. On the series of Jan Bhagidari events as a step towards fostering the spirit of awareness and engagement among all, as an anchor Institution for the G-20, the premier teacher education institution RIE Bhubaneswar conducted the FOOD FESTIVAL on food items made of millets. The food festival had a grand inauguration by Prof. P.C. Agarwal, the Principal of RIE, NCERT, Bhubaneswar. In his address The festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from the students of the institute as well as the DM school. The event boasted over 20 food stalls that displayed a wide range of delicious food items prepared from various types of millets like Bajra, Jowar, and Ragi. The talented students took the lead in preparing different items such as millet cakes, cookies, dosas, momos, smoothies, ladoos, chaats, pasta, aloo chops, lassie etc. The food items were relished by a large number of people who attended the festival. Additionally, the students also spread awareness about the health benefits of millets and the wide variety of food items that can be prepared using them. The food festival generated awareness on India’s presidency of G 20 Summit, national cuisines and provided education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation. The food festival was coordinated by Prof. Mansasi Goswami.Among the other attendees the festival was graced by the presence of Prof. Sandhya Rani Sahoo, Dean of Instructions, Prof.H.K. Senapaty, Prof. L. Behera, G20 Nodal Officer, Dr. P.L. Negi, Dr. Elizabeth Gangmei, Dr. R. Sethy, Dr Kalinga Ketaki, Shri Akhileshwar Mishra, Headmaster of DM school, Mr.Puskar Behera Administrative Officer and other members enjoyed the food items from the stalls. During the event there was a Nukkad Natak on Water Conservation for Sustainable development by B.Ed. students of the Institute facilitated by Dr. Dhanya Krishnan and Dr Upasana Ray.More than 400 students, faculty members, teachers and staff participated.