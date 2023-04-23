Mock G20 event organized to sensitize students about the G20, its working and the pattern of international deliberations and negotiations

Bhubaneswar, 21st April, 2023: Drawing inspiration from the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision to make India’s Presidency’, people’s participative centric’ a strong element , Jan Bhagidari events have commenced in the state of Odisha from April 1 which is celebrated as Utkal Dibasa or Odisha Day.

Mock G 20 was organized today by Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership was the partner for the event. The event witnessed participation from more than 60 students from various institutes, including CV Raman Global University, Centurion University, Siksha ‘O’ Anusudhan (SOA) University, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Berhampur, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology and Regional Institute of Education.

Dr. Usha Titus, Chairperson and Managing Director of Addional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Kerala, graced the event as the Chief Guest of the Mock G20. The event was organized and lead by Ms. Archana Mayaram, Economic Advisor, MSDE and Dr. Shalia Shah, Deputy Secretary, MSDE in partnership with Shri Devendra Pai, Course Director, Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL) Mumbai, Maharashtra,.

Students were sensitized about G20 and the overarching theme of the events being held at Bhubaneswar –‘Future of Work’. The students were alsosensitized towards proceedings of the Education Working Group Meetings and negotiations involved in the drafting of the communique. The students were divided into 20 teams, representing G20 member countries and also were made to represent International Organizations and Invitee countries. The students then presented their assigned country positions and participated in live drafting of a mock communique on the 4 priorities areas under India’s Presidency at the EdWG. These priority areas are: Foundational Literacy and Numeracy; making Tech enabled learning more inclusive; qualitative and collaborative; promoting lifelong learning and strengthening research promoting innovation through richer collaboration and partnerships.

Speaking on the event, Ms. Archana Mayaram, Economic Advisor, MSDE, said, “ Under India’s G20 Presidency, we are also deliberating reforms in multilateral organizations, such as , the World bank and IMF to address contemporary global challenges. G20 is well situated to drive the discussions on much needed changes as it has emerged as the most powerful global policy setting forums. One of the distinctive features of G20 is that the forum has representation from the Advanced as well as the Emerging Market Economies. The idea behind organizing the Mock G20 is to sensitize young minds to the working of G20 and to increase awareness about the major issues confronting the forum. I am confident that many of you would grow up and represent India’s interest in various capacities at the international stage. “

The chief guest of the event, Dr. Usha Titus, Chairperson and Managing Director of Addional Skill AcquisionProgramme (ASAP), Kerala, said, “The overarching theme of this EdWG meeting is Future of Work. The future of work is rapidly evolving in response to various technological advancements and changing attitudes towards work. The soft skills are becoming increasingly important in the future of work, as the workplace becomes more diverse, collaborative, and technology driven. I am confident that this learning will make you rise to be the ambassadors of our country wherever you may be placed so that your family, your country, our earth, our future benefits in a common way.”

To ensure the success of the precursor events to be held from April 23 at IMMT, Bhubaneswar, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has collaborated with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Deloitte, the Indian School of Business (ISB) and IIT Bhubaneswar. The institutes will act as research and knowledge partners, providing conceptualization, in-depth research, and content development during the precursor events. These events will provide momentum and add to the build-up for the 3rd Education Working Group meeting.

These precursor events aim to bring global stakeholders representing academics, government, and industry on a common platform to contextualize the emerging future of work to prioritize reforms, re-imagine learning, and redefine talent. The planned sessions and workshops at the event will help identify policies and practices across multiple themes for building capacities to strengthen foundational skills and promote lifelong learning, establishing a skill ecosystem that can create a sustained, balanced, and inclusive world of work.