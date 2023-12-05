Following the Peace Agreement between United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Government of Manipur and Government of India, leaders/cadres of National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM) have joined UNLF

New Delhi,5th December: Following the recent signing of Peace Agreement between United National Liberation Front (UNLF), Government of Manipur and Government of India on 29th November, 2023, around 25 leaders/cadres of National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM- a Meitei UG outfit) led by Major Boicha (Vice Chief of Army Staff of NRFM) along with 25 weapons have joined UNLF on 02nd December, 2023. With this, most of the outfit’s members have taken a step towards abjuring the path of violence. The development is likely to give a momentum to efforts of Government of India to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Notably, NRFM (earlier United Revolutionary Front) was formed on September 11, 2011 by cadres of three factions of KCP, a Meitei UG outfit. Its senior leaders operated from bases in a neighbouring country and were involved in violence and extortion in various parts of the Manipur Valley. The development is likely to encourage other Meitei UG outfits to join the peace process and pursue their demands in a democratic manner besides giving a boost to fulfil Modi Government’s vision of ‘Insurgency free and prosperous North East’.