DRI celebrates 66th Founding Day in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

New Delhi,5th December: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the apex anti-smuggling agency of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), celebrated its 66th Foundation Day at Gift City Club, Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

In her message for DRI Foundation Day, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the professional excellence of DRI and its officers for their commendable service in curbing the smuggling of contraband goods such as gold, narcotics, cigarettes and endangered wild flora and fauna. Smt. Sitharaman complimented DRI and its officers, recognising their courage, determination and tireless efforts and wished success in future endeavours.

In his message on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary appreciated DRI in breaking the nexus of organised groups and in apprehending them in compliance with the law of the land. Shri Chaudhary congratulated Officers of DRI for their dedication and commitment towards combatting tax evasion and smuggling and said that he expects DRI to continue to fulfil its important role of safeguarding the economic interest of country.

The celebration commenced with Chairman, CBIC, Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal inaugurating the function in the presence of Shri Rajiv Talwar, Member (Compliance Management), CBIC, Smt. V. Rama Mathew – Member (IT, Taxpayer Services & Technology), CBIC and Principal Director General, DRI, Shri Mohan Kumar Singh.

The Chairman, CBIC, released the ‘Smuggling in India Report 2022-23’ which analyses trends in Smuggling, Commercial Frauds and International Enforcement Operations & Cooperation.

In his address on the occasion, CBIC Chairman Shri Agarwal congratulated DRI and its officers for outstanding job in executing its mandate complementing its lean size with highly-skilled officers, and collaboration with other law enforcement agencies. Shri Agarwal emphasised on developing technical expertise in terms of forensics by having larger network of forensic science lab and qualified personnel in India.

Elaborating on the new trends of smuggling adopted by smugglers, CBIC Chairman appreciated that DRI has enhanced its technology and data analytics skills to counter the menace of smuggling.

Shri Agarwal also appreciated the recent successful organisation of Global Conference on Cooperation in Enforcement Matters (GCCEM) by DRI on the theme “It takes a network to fight a network” and emphasised that inter-agency cooperation increases the strength manifold in combatting organised criminal syndicates with global footprints.

In his address, Shri Rajiv Talwar, Member (Compliance Management), CBIC, congratulated the DRI fraternity for successfully completing 66 years with a distinguished record while cementing their position as one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the country today and wished that DRI will continue to scale new heights of excellence.

While welcoming the dignitaries, Principal DG, DRI, Shri Mohan Kumar Singh presented a report on DRI’s performance in the previous financial year.

Informing the audience about the report, Shri Singh said that during the year 2022-23, 522 smuggling cases were booked involving total seizure of Rs. 11,500 crore which includes seizures of 1,300 kg Heroin, 150 kg Cocaine, 250 kg Methamphetamine, 25 MT Ganja, and 1,450 kg Gold. Also, Rs. 4,500 crore of custom duty evasion was detected out of which Rs. 1,800 crore has been voluntarily paid by such evaders. Towards expeditious conclusion of investigations and timely launching of prosecutions, DRI launched a drive and concluded investigations in 944 cases and initiated prosecution in 375 cases in 22-23.

On this occasion, the “Veerata Prashasti Patra” for the year 2023 was bestowed upon the following officers for their exemplary act of bravery in combating organised smuggling:

Shri Wazim Mustafa, Deputy Director of Guwahati Zonal Unit Shri Bala Murugesan R, Senior Intelligence Officer of Chennai Zonal Unit Shri Kamatchi Anand K, Senior Intelligence Officer of Chennai Zonal Unit and Shri Aman Kumar, Intelligence Officer of Delhi Zonal Unit

On this occasion, DRI was honoured to felicitate Shri Sukumar Shankar, ex-DG DRI and ex-Chairman, CBIC, for his Utkrisht Seva.

On this occasion, the 12th edition of “Rajasva Prahari” a hindi publication highlighting the article and poems written by officer of DRI was also released by Chairman, CBIC, on this occasion.

The inaugural function concluded with the “Vote of Thanks” by Shri Samir Bajaj, Additional Director General, DRI, Ahmedabad Zonal Unit.

The function was attended by senior representatives from Indian Law Enforcement Agencies and senior officials of CBIC including ex-DRI officers. The event was physically attended by more than 200 participants and was also live streamed.