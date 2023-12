PM unveils Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra

New Delhi,5th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. Shri Modi also paid floral tributes to the statue and took a walkthrough of the photo gallery.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Earlier this evening, unveiled a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Rajkot fort. ”

“आज संध्याकाळी, राजकोट किल्ल्यावरील छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या भव्य पुतळ्याचे अनावरण करण्यात आले.”

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Union Minister for Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Narayan Rane, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Ajit Pawar and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar.