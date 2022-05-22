Flyover on National Highway (NH) 16 at Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar to remain out of bounds for commuters for next 15 days

Bhubaneswar: Flyover on National Highway (NH) 16 at Khandagiri in Bhubaneswar will remain out of bounds for commuters for the next 15 days from May 22 to June 5, 2022, informed Commissionerate Police .

As per the notification, the traffic diversion plan on the flyover has been implemented in order to facilitate the maintenance works of the Main carriageway of the flyover as requested by the GM Tech and Project Director, PIU, NHAI Dhenkanal for the benefit of commuters and there is a need for diversion of the vehicles for free flow of traffic at the above mentioned road on the NH-16 and the approaching roads for safety and security of commuters as per the feasibility report submitted by ACP Traffic, Bhubaneswar,