Bhubaneswar: First time BJP MLA Suresh Pujari likely to be new Odisha Chief Minister. He was president of BJP Odisha unit

Suresh Pujari, senior BJP MLA from Brajarajnagar, reached Delhi last evening . He was Bargarh MP from 2019-24.

Suresh Kumar Pujari (born 29 July 1960) was elected to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament of India from Bargarh, Odisha in the 2019 Indian general election as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Suresh Pujari was a national secretary of the Bhartiya Janata Party and represented the state of Odisha in the central committee of the BJP, chaired by National President Amit Shah.

His academic journey saw him complete an M.Sc. in Physics, an L.L.B., and a P.G. Diploma in Labour Law and Personal Management from Gangadhar Meher College, Sambalpur University.

His foray into politics began in the early 1980s when he emerged as a dynamic student leader during a student movement. His leadership prowess was evident from his tenure as the Gangadhar Meher College Students’ Union President in 1980-81.

His association with the BJP marked a significant turning point in his political journey. He held numerous pivotal roles within the party, including the position of State President from 2006 to 2009. He also served as the National Secretary of the BJP and represented Odisha in the central committee of the BJP, chaired by National President Amit Shah.

His parliamentary journey commenced with his election to the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament of India, from Bargarh, Odisha, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This victory was particularly noteworthy for Pujari, as it came after six previous unsuccessful attempts.

BJP was found to have unseated the 24-year government of Naveen Patnaik with 78 of the 147 assembly seats. The BJD won 51 seats.