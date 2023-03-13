Financial Literacy Camps organized by Financial Literacy Centres and rural branches of banks for women business owners

The details of the total number of female business owners provided with assistance under schemes such as Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises & Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme are attached at Annexure – I and II, respectively. As advised by RBI vide circular dated 14.01.2016, financial literacy camps are organised by Financial Literacy Centres (FLCs) and rural branches of Banks. As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to help women to overcome the hurdles in accessing bank credit and credit plus services, the Government of India had drawn up a 14-point action plan (now 13-point action plan) in the year 2000 for implementation by Public Sector Banks (PSBs). The PSBs were advised to earmark 5 percent of their Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) for lending to women. The total outstanding credit provided by PSBs to women as on March 31,2022, was Rs. 8,36,200 crore, forming 13% of ANBC of PSBs. All 12 PSBs achieved the target of 5% of ANBC for lending to women as on March 31, 2022. Details of credit flow to Women by Public Sector Banks for the years ended March 2020; March 2021 & March 2022 are given in Annexure – III. Annexure – I Annexure is referred to part (a) to (c) of Unstarred Question no. 1385 due for reply on 13.03.2023 CGTMSE – GUARANTEE APPROVED (WOMEN) Amt. (₹ Crore) Sr. No. States / Uts Cumulative as on FEB 28, 2023 No. Amt. 1 Andaman & Nicobar 702 46.25 2 Andhra Pradesh 2,95,712 2,851.52 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3,219 171.33 4 Assam 34,849 1,196.12 5 Bihar 32,391 1,791.60 6 Chandigarh 2,345 138.40 7 Chhattisgarh 15,495 902.37 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 518 87.32 9 Delhi 14,279 1,466.84 10 Goa 6,127 347.31 11 Gujarat 44,384 3,676.11 12 Haryana 21,175 1,485.15 13 Himachal Pradesh 19,964 962.94 14 Jammu & Kashmir 75,422 1,516.92 15 Jharkhand 22,382 1,400.81 16 Karnataka 82,402 4,592.01 17 Kerala 1,20,409 2,211.96 18 Ladakh 165 11.00 19 Lakshadweep 113 2.94 20 Madhya Pradesh 70,749 3,890.52 21 Maharashtra 63,794 6,005.28 22 Manipur 6,059 170.18 23 Meghalaya 4,519 194.83 24 Mizoram 2,996 131.09 25 Nagaland 5,449 206.52 26 Odisha 46,885 2,270.73 27 Puducherry 3,206 160.43 28 Punjab 38,194 1,585.85 29 Rajasthan 45,847 2,034.83 30 Sikkim 1,444 63.77 31 TamilNadu 1,56,665 5,710.31 32 Telangana 36,995 2,275.04 33 Tripura 2,684 105.50 34 Uttar Pradesh 91,935 5,166.99 35 Uttarakhand 13,592 667.07 36 West Bengal 51,013 2,739.39 TOTAL 14,34,079 58,237.25 Source : CGTMSE Annexure –II Annexure is referred to part (a) to (c) of Unstarred Question no. 1385 due for reply on 13.03.2023 Projects by women under PMEGP (Project and Employment in Numbers and Margin Money(MM) Subsidy – Rs. In lakhs) S.No. State/UT 2022-23(as on 15.02.2023) No. of projects Setup MM Subsidy disbursed Estimated Employment Generated 1 AndamanNicobar 19 30.68 152 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,316 5,978.7 10,528 3 Arunachal 44 176.57 352 4 Assam 524 985.78 4,192 5 Bihar 810 2,935.1 6,480 6 Chandigarh-UT 7 21.31 56 7 Chattisgarh 433 1,476.1 3,464 8 Delhi 29 187.72 232 9 Goa 27 112.5 216 10 Gujarat* 1,726 15,068 13,808 11 Haryana 474 2,317.6 3,792 12 Himachal 214 761.32 1,712 13 Jammu & Kashmir 4,377 8,137.4 35,016 14 Jharkhand 286 891.27 2,288 15 Karnataka 1,495 4,411.4 11,960 16 Kerala 671 1,486.4 5,368 17 Ladakh 27 93.23 216 18 Lakshadweep 1 0.7 8 19 Madhya Pradesh 1,049 3,850.5 8,392 20 Maharashtra** 1,211 4,892.26 9,688 21 Manipur 161 518.47 1,288 22 Meghalaya 43 92.81 344 23 Mizoram 163 519.66 1,304 24 Nagaland 163 583.85 1,304 25 Odisha 892 2807.7 7,136 26 Puducherry 12 34.99 96 27 Punjab 614 3544 4,912 28 Rajasthan 426 2,728.6 3,408 29 Sikkim 16 29.01 128 30 Tamil Nadu 2,167 5,922.71 17,336 31 Telangana 636 2,695.6 5,088 32 Tripura 109 255.15 872 33 Uttar Pradesh 2,720 11,133.6 21,760 34 Uttarakhand 284 855.27 2,272 35 West Bengal 642 2,336.2 5,136 Total 23,788 87,872.16 1,90,304 *Including Daman & Diu **Including Dadar & Nagar Haveli Source: PMEGP Division, Ministry of MSME

Annexure –III

Annexure is referred to part (a) to (c) of Unstarred Question no. 1385 due for reply on 13.03.2023 Statement Showing particulars of credit to women* (No of Accounts in Actual and Amount O/s in Rs. Crore) Sr No. Bank Name As on March 2020 As on March 2021 As on March 2022 No of A/c Amt O/s No of A/c Amt O/s No of A/c Amt O/s 1 Allahabad Bank 3,79,975 10,289.65 – – – – 2 Andhra Bank 13,92,033 29,075.53 – – – – 3 Bank of Baroda 16,54,876 42,018.22 18,16,769 46,409.90 20,80,380 54,597.77 4 Bank of India 11,93,466 33,311.13 14,54,123 37,508.32 16,25,216 41,634.41 5 Bank of Maharashtra 3,58,075 6,570.09 4,21,581 8,255.03 4,10,162 10,100.91 6 Canara Bank 33,35,644 59,827.00 56,53,644 1,29,852.24 57,73,840 1,46,693.28 7 Central Bank of India 7,87,264 14,720.14 9,24,321 17,156.38 9,05,536 20,412.57 8 Corporation Bank 4,82,103 11,836.53 – – – – 9 Indian Bank 24,34,243 30,215.06 30,24,443 49,992.19 33,05,453 58,466.81 10 Indian Overseas Bank 14,38,946 18,069.15 18,06,089 25,309.89 19,55,168 28,203.30 11 Oriental Bank of Commerce 20,5316 7954.56 – – – – 12 Punjab National Bank 11,96,338 30,832.64 19,92,362 74,566.00 18,28,578 78,188.56 13 Punjab and Sind Bank 91,676 3,953.82 1,07,033 4,367.98 1,19,642 4,825.03 14 State Bank of India 67,39,172 2,18,020.18 74,65,842 2,54,500.71 79,74,001 2,92,719.67 15 Syndicate Bank 1,25,3539 22,857.72 – – – – 16 UCO Bank 4,75,199 8,889.57 6,059,76 10,391.60 6,59,394 11,247.65 17 Union Bank of India 10,55,448 22,032.43 36,73,906 73,306.98 39,18,372 89,110.13 18 United Bank of India 432643 6474.03 – – – – TOTAL 2,49,05,956 5,76,947.45 2,89,46,089 7,31,617.22 3,05,55,742 8,36,200.08

Source : RBI

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.