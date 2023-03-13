Financial Literacy Camps organized by Financial Literacy Centres and rural branches of banks for women business owners

The details of the total number of female business owners provided with assistance under schemes such as Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises & Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme are attached at Annexure – I and II, respectively.
As advised by RBI vide circular dated 14.01.2016, financial literacy camps are organised by Financial Literacy Centres (FLCs) and rural branches of Banks.
As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to help women to overcome the hurdles in accessing bank credit and credit plus services, the Government of India had drawn up a 14-point action plan (now 13-point action plan) in the year 2000 for implementation by Public Sector Banks (PSBs). The PSBs were advised to earmark 5 percent of their Adjusted Net Bank Credit (ANBC) for lending to women. The total outstanding credit provided by PSBs to women as on March 31,2022, was Rs. 8,36,200 crore, forming 13% of ANBC of PSBs. All 12 PSBs achieved the target of 5% of ANBC for lending to women as on March 31, 2022.
Details of credit flow to Women by Public Sector Banks for the years ended March 2020; March 2021 & March 2022 are given in Annexure – III.
Annexure – I
Annexure is referred to part (a) to (c) of Unstarred Question no. 1385 due for reply on 13.03.2023
|CGTMSE – GUARANTEE APPROVED (WOMEN)
|Amt. (₹ Crore)
|Sr. No.
|States / Uts
|Cumulative as on FEB 28, 2023
|No.
|Amt.
|1
|Andaman & Nicobar
|702
|46.25
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2,95,712
|2,851.52
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3,219
|171.33
|4
|Assam
|34,849
|1,196.12
|5
|Bihar
|32,391
|1,791.60
|6
|Chandigarh
|2,345
|138.40
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|15,495
|902.37
|8
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|518
|87.32
|9
|Delhi
|14,279
|1,466.84
|10
|Goa
|6,127
|347.31
|11
|Gujarat
|44,384
|3,676.11
|12
|Haryana
|21,175
|1,485.15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|19,964
|962.94
|14
|Jammu & Kashmir
|75,422
|1,516.92
|15
|Jharkhand
|22,382
|1,400.81
|16
|Karnataka
|82,402
|4,592.01
|17
|Kerala
|1,20,409
|2,211.96
|18
|Ladakh
|165
|11.00
|19
|Lakshadweep
|113
|2.94
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|70,749
|3,890.52
|21
|Maharashtra
|63,794
|6,005.28
|22
|Manipur
|6,059
|170.18
|23
|Meghalaya
|4,519
|194.83
|24
|Mizoram
|2,996
|131.09
|25
|Nagaland
|5,449
|206.52
|26
|Odisha
|46,885
|2,270.73
|27
|Puducherry
|3,206
|160.43
|28
|Punjab
|38,194
|1,585.85
|29
|Rajasthan
|45,847
|2,034.83
|30
|Sikkim
|1,444
|63.77
|31
|TamilNadu
|1,56,665
|5,710.31
|32
|Telangana
|36,995
|2,275.04
|33
|Tripura
|2,684
|105.50
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|91,935
|5,166.99
|35
|Uttarakhand
|13,592
|667.07
|36
|West Bengal
|51,013
|2,739.39
|TOTAL
|14,34,079
|58,237.25
Source : CGTMSE
Annexure –II
Annexure is referred to part (a) to (c) of Unstarred Question no. 1385 due for reply on 13.03.2023
|Projects by women under PMEGP (Project and Employment in Numbers and Margin Money(MM) Subsidy – Rs. In lakhs)
|S.No.
|State/UT
|2022-23(as on 15.02.2023)
|No. of projects Setup
|MM Subsidy disbursed
|Estimated Employment Generated
|1
|AndamanNicobar
|19
|30.68
|152
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,316
|5,978.7
|10,528
|3
|Arunachal
|44
|176.57
|352
|4
|Assam
|524
|985.78
|4,192
|5
|Bihar
|810
|2,935.1
|6,480
|6
|Chandigarh-UT
|7
|21.31
|56
|7
|Chattisgarh
|433
|1,476.1
|3,464
|8
|Delhi
|29
|187.72
|232
|9
|Goa
|27
|112.5
|216
|10
|Gujarat*
|1,726
|15,068
|13,808
|11
|Haryana
|474
|2,317.6
|3,792
|12
|Himachal
|214
|761.32
|1,712
|13
|Jammu & Kashmir
|4,377
|8,137.4
|35,016
|14
|Jharkhand
|286
|891.27
|2,288
|15
|Karnataka
|1,495
|4,411.4
|11,960
|16
|Kerala
|671
|1,486.4
|5,368
|17
|Ladakh
|27
|93.23
|216
|18
|Lakshadweep
|1
|0.7
|8
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|1,049
|3,850.5
|8,392
|20
|Maharashtra**
|1,211
|4,892.26
|9,688
|21
|Manipur
|161
|518.47
|1,288
|22
|Meghalaya
|43
|92.81
|344
|23
|Mizoram
|163
|519.66
|1,304
|24
|Nagaland
|163
|583.85
|1,304
|25
|Odisha
|892
|2807.7
|7,136
|26
|Puducherry
|12
|34.99
|96
|27
|Punjab
|614
|3544
|4,912
|28
|Rajasthan
|426
|2,728.6
|3,408
|29
|Sikkim
|16
|29.01
|128
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|2,167
|5,922.71
|17,336
|31
|Telangana
|636
|2,695.6
|5,088
|32
|Tripura
|109
|255.15
|872
|33
|Uttar Pradesh
|2,720
|11,133.6
|21,760
|34
|Uttarakhand
|284
|855.27
|2,272
|35
|West Bengal
|642
|2,336.2
|5,136
|Total
|23,788
|87,872.16
|1,90,304
*Including Daman & Diu
**Including Dadar & Nagar Haveli
Source: PMEGP Division, Ministry of MSME
Annexure –III
|Annexure is referred to part (a) to (c) of Unstarred Question no. 1385 due for reply on 13.03.2023
|Statement Showing particulars of credit to women*
|(No of Accounts in Actual and Amount O/s in Rs. Crore)
|Sr No.
|Bank Name
|As on March 2020
|As on March 2021
|As on March 2022
|No of A/c
|Amt O/s
|No of A/c
|Amt O/s
|No of A/c
|Amt O/s
|1
|Allahabad Bank
|3,79,975
|10,289.65
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2
|Andhra Bank
|13,92,033
|29,075.53
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3
|Bank of Baroda
|16,54,876
|42,018.22
|18,16,769
|46,409.90
|20,80,380
|54,597.77
|4
|Bank of India
|11,93,466
|33,311.13
|14,54,123
|37,508.32
|16,25,216
|41,634.41
|5
|Bank of Maharashtra
|3,58,075
|6,570.09
|4,21,581
|8,255.03
|4,10,162
|10,100.91
|6
|Canara Bank
|33,35,644
|59,827.00
|56,53,644
|1,29,852.24
|57,73,840
|1,46,693.28
|7
|Central Bank of India
|7,87,264
|14,720.14
|9,24,321
|17,156.38
|9,05,536
|20,412.57
|8
|Corporation Bank
|4,82,103
|11,836.53
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9
|Indian Bank
|24,34,243
|30,215.06
|30,24,443
|49,992.19
|33,05,453
|58,466.81
|10
|Indian Overseas Bank
|14,38,946
|18,069.15
|18,06,089
|25,309.89
|19,55,168
|28,203.30
|11
|Oriental Bank of Commerce
|20,5316
|7954.56
|–
|–
|–
|–
|12
|Punjab National Bank
|11,96,338
|30,832.64
|19,92,362
|74,566.00
|18,28,578
|78,188.56
|13
|Punjab and Sind Bank
|91,676
|3,953.82
|1,07,033
|4,367.98
|1,19,642
|4,825.03
|14
|State Bank of India
|67,39,172
|2,18,020.18
|74,65,842
|2,54,500.71
|79,74,001
|2,92,719.67
|15
|Syndicate Bank
|1,25,3539
|22,857.72
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16
|UCO Bank
|4,75,199
|8,889.57
|6,059,76
|10,391.60
|6,59,394
|11,247.65
|17
|Union Bank of India
|10,55,448
|22,032.43
|36,73,906
|73,306.98
|39,18,372
|89,110.13
|18
|United Bank of India
|432643
|6474.03
|–
|–
|–
|–
|TOTAL
|2,49,05,956
|5,76,947.45
|2,89,46,089
|7,31,617.22
|3,05,55,742
|8,36,200.08
Source : RBI
This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.