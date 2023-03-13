e-SHRAM portal envisages registration of all unorganised sector workers to create a comprehensive database of unorganised workers : Rameswar Teli

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the e-SHRAM portal envisages registration of all unorganised sector workers to create a comprehensive database of unorganised workers. At present, there are more than 28.62 crore workers registered in the portal. After registration on e-SHRAM, a Universal Account Number (UAN) is provided to the worker. The State wise number of registrations under e-SHRAM is annexed. Government of India is paying Rs. 20 per worker to Common Service Centre (CSC) and State Seva Kendras as registration charges for facilitating registration of unorganised workers on e-SHRAM. As on 31st December, 2022 an amount of around Rs. 347 crore has been given to CSC and Rs. 19.07 Crore to States/UTs with regard to registration and IEC activities respectively.

Further, e-SHRAM portal has been integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Scheme (PMSYM) which is a voluntary and contributory pension schemes under which unorganised workers contribute Rs. 55/- to Rs. 200/- per month (based on entry age) as their contribution and equal matching contribution is provided by Government of India. On attaining age of 60 years, a monthly pension of Rs. 3000 is provided to PMSYM beneficiaries. e-SHRAM registrants can easily opt for PMSYM scheme using e-SHRAM Universal Account Number.

Also, the Ministry has shared e-SHRAM data of unorganised workers totalling to 28.51 crore (as on 17.02.2023) with the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. It was observed from the analysis of the data that approximately 40% of the workers registered on e-SHRAM are already registered under PMJAY.

Annexure-I