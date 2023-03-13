National

e-SHRAM portal envisages registration of all unorganised sector workers to create a comprehensive database of unorganised workers : Rameswar Teli

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shri Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today informed that the e-SHRAM portal envisages registration of all unorganised sector workers to create a comprehensive database of unorganised workers. At present, there are more than 28.62 crore workers registered in the portal. After registration on e-SHRAM, a Universal Account Number (UAN) is provided to the worker. The State wise number of registrations under e-SHRAM is annexed. Government of India is paying Rs. 20 per worker to Common Service Centre (CSC) and State Seva Kendras as registration charges for facilitating registration of unorganised workers on e-SHRAM. As on 31st December, 2022 an amount of around Rs. 347 crore has been given to CSC and Rs. 19.07 Crore to States/UTs with regard to registration and IEC activities respectively.

Further, e-SHRAM portal has been integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Scheme (PMSYM) which is a voluntary and contributory pension schemes under which unorganised workers contribute Rs. 55/- to Rs. 200/- per month (based on entry age) as their contribution and equal matching contribution is provided by Government of India. On attaining age of 60 years, a monthly pension of Rs. 3000 is provided to PMSYM beneficiaries. e-SHRAM registrants can easily opt for PMSYM scheme using e-SHRAM Universal Account Number.

Also, the Ministry has shared e-SHRAM data of unorganised workers totalling to 28.51 crore (as on 17.02.2023) with the National Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. It was observed from the analysis of the data that approximately 40% of the workers registered on e-SHRAM are already registered under PMJAY.

 

Annexure-I

 

Sl. No State Total Registrations

(As on 5th March 2023)
Andaman & Nicobar Islands 28,531
Andhra Pradesh  79,39,685
Arunachal Pradesh  1,40,854
Assam  69,36,225
Bihar  2,85,72,148
Chandigarh  1,74,211
Chhattisgarh  82,65,483
Delhi  32,53,475
Goa  58,246
Gujarat  92,58,816
Haryana  52,58,589
Himachal Pradesh  19,23,993
Jammu & Kashmir  33,81,602
Jharkhand  91,57,309
Karnataka  74,92,880
Kerala  59,04,853
Ladakh  29,225
Lakshadweep  2,439
Madhya Pradesh  1,69,33,641
Maharashtra

  1. Bhandara         3,73,767
  2. Gondia ­            4,45,142
  1,35,00,465
Manipur  4,05,326
Meghalaya  2,89,246
Mizoram  58,317
Nagaland  2,18,733
Odisha  1,33,29,998
Puducherry  1,76,497
Punjab  54,97,733
Rajasthan  1,28,18,143
Sikkim  24,863
Tamil Nadu  83,86,619
Telangana  41,21,569
The Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu  72,905
Tripura  8,44,751
Uttar Pradesh  8,30,20,267
Uttarakhand  29,72,888
West Bengal  2,58,04,580
  Total  28,62,55,105
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.