All grievances and monitoring of the outstanding dues of MSEs facilitated through Samadhan Portal: Union Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

As per the provisions of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act 2006, when a buyer does not make payment to the supplier (Micro & Small Enterprises) for his supplies within 45 days of the acceptance of the goods/service rendered, then the buyer is liable to pay a compound interest with the monthly rests to the supplier on the amount at the three times of the bank rate notified by RBI.

For ease of filing of grievances & for monitoring of the outstanding dues to the Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) from the buyers of goods and services, the Ministry of MSME launched a portal, viz. Samadhaan portal (https://samadhaan.msme.gov.in/MyMsme/MSEFC/MSEFC_Welcome.aspx) on

30.10.2017. After the application is admitted by the Micro, Small Enterprise Facilitation Councils (MSEFCs), it becomes a case. The details of applications filed against NTPC on SAMAHAAN Portal as on 09.03.2023 is at annexure.

As per the details received from Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) “ Commercial dispute between NTPC and HSCL is pending with the Committee of Secretaries (CoS). However, the new mechanism namely Administrative Mechanism for Resolution of CPSEs Disputes (AMRCD) wherein two tier structure has been introduced to resolve commercial disputes, only between (i)Central Public Sector Enterprises (ii) (CPSEs) inter se; and CPSE(s) and Center/State Government Department(s)/Organization(s) through the administrative Ministry/Department of the concerned CPSEs. Any dispute with the private party does not come under the purview of the AMRCD”.

Annexure

The details of applications filed against NTPC on SAMAHAAN Portal as on 09.03.2023are as below:

Respondent Name Applications filed by MSEs Applications Reject by MSEFC Council Mutually Settled Applications Applications ready for Consideration by MSEFC Council Applications to be made actionable by council ** Cases Applications Disposed by MSEFC Council Applications Converted into Case by MSEFC Council Under various stages of hearing NTPC Ltd. 152 9 112 0 1 17 13

**15 days not passed yet after filling application. Application is actionable (convert application to case or reject the application) by MSEFC Council only after 15 days of filling application.

This information was given by Minister of State for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma in a written reply to the Rajya Sabh