Films Division to celebrate Vijay Diwas with films highlighting gallantry of Indian Armed forces

New Delhi: On the occasion of Vijay Diwas on 16th December, Films Division is paying tribute to the brave soldiers of Indian armed forces for achieving a splendid victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, resulting in the birth of Bangladesh as an independent nation. Four documentaries highlighting the incomparable gallantry and achievements of our brave soldiers will be streamed on Films Division website and YouTube channel for 24 hours.

Films that are being screened to mark Vijay Diwas are Nine Months to Freedom (66 Mins / 1975/S. Sukhdev), showing at length the war of East Pakistan with West Pakistan which led to the formation of Bangladesh. India had played a very crucial role in the war and in supporting the new state of Bangladesh. This film also shows the impact of the war on the lives of common people.

Vijay Diwas (8 Mins / 2002/ Bharat Berde), a short film which depicts the victory day of Indo-Pak war of 1971, celebrated as Vijay Diwas every year in memory of our brave jawans who lost their lives in the war.

Dateline Bangladesh (58 Mins /1972/ Sheryn Brandt), a film which exhaustively covers the struggle for freedom of East Pakistan, presenting a detailed picture of the situation prevailed at the time of conflict.

India Pakistan Conflict -1971 (44 Mins / 1973/ Omprakash Sharma). This film records the conflict between India and Pakistan in 1971.

Join hands with the Nation in celebrating the Vijay Diwas by watching the absorbing documentaries being streamed on https://filmsdivision.org/ at “Documentary of the Week” and on https://www.youtube.com/user/FilmsDivision for 24 hours on 16th December, 2021.

