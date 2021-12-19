OSCPCR conducted regional workshop on protection of migrant children on international migrants day

Bhubaneswar: Regional consultation on reduction of vulnerability and protection of migrant children held on international migrants day on 18th December at Balangir, organised by Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Aide et Action and Unicef Odisha.

Inaugurating the workshop, Mrs. Tukuni Sahu, Minister for Child and Women Development of the Government of Odisha, said that under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Government of Odisha has undertaken a number of programs for the welfare of migrant workers. Arrangements have been made for migrant workers to provide help desks, education and care for their children, rescue and inclusion in various government schemes.

Umi Daniel, Director-Migration & Education of Aide At Action,South Asia, informed that aide et action along with Department of Women and Child Development, in collaboration with UNICEF is now conducting a pilot program Child vulnerability assessment and connecting the identified children with government social security programs in Nupada ,Bargarh and Balangir districts. Through this program, village-level plans are being developed to address the needs of children and address them As a result we hope that with the solution of the problem of migrant children, the problems of child labor, child trafficking, child marriage, etc. can be solved.

Balangir District Magistrate Shri Chanchal Rana, IAS said that the district administration is identifying the Dadan families in need and including them in various schemes of the government.

UNICEF Child Protection Specialist Neha Naidu said UNICEF has been providing technical assistance to the Odisha government at various times for the protection of children and steps taken to raise awareness on various social issues like child marriage,child labour and trafficking.

Chairperson of the Odisha Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, Ms. Sandhyabati Pradhan observed that the Commission has been conducting a number of workshop awareness programs and schemes and advising the government at various times. Outcome of this consultation will also be sent to concern line departments and will be followed up regular basis for its effective implementation.

On the occasion, Minister Tukuni Sahu unveiled an awareness poster on protection of women, children and adolescent of the migrant family both at source and destination.

The workshop was attended by various officials from Balangir, Boudh, Sonpur, Bargarh, Nuapada and Kalahandi districts who are dealing children’s welfare and development programs. Officials done good work for migrant children during pandemic were being falicitated by the OSCPCR.