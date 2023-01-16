Filmi Chakkar 4.0 begins at IIMC Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, today starts a 3-day special film-based program ‘Filmi Chakkar 4.0’. Actor and chairman of Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC), Kuna Tripathi, shared his experiences with fans and the price that actors have to pay to maintain stardom. He talked about how fans sometimes get too close, climbing on the actor’s feet and tearing their shirts while trying to take pictures. Tripathi praised the high-quality program on films organized by IIMC and announced that next year, the corporation will hold a conference on films in association with IIMC.

Speaking at the event, the District Collector of Dhenkanal Saroj Kumar Sethy remarked, “In recent years, the film industry in India has shifted its focus to tell stories that highlight the work of the government and its efforts to address various issues such as nutrition and illiteracy.” Sethy expressed his hope that in the coming days, sponsors and directors in the Odia film industry will produce content with good stories. He stated that the story has become an important part of the film and different types of stories are being explored.

The discussion on the changing meaning of stardom was a key topic at the event. Akash Das Nayak, the chairman of ‘Mo College Abhiyan’ said that stardom for fans is a fleeting thing and that an actor can never become a star without fans. He stated that the love and affection given by fans is unique and that stardom is not permanent. Nayak also mentioned that when an actor’s craze goes down or a film flops, their fans may say negative things about them and the stardom might just vanish in no time.

National award-winning film writer and critic, Dr. Piyush Roy, said that the film industry plays a vital role in the current audio-visual era and that films can preserve lost culture, traditions, scenes, and stories. He stated that films are art, culture, politics, and philosophy all in one, and that the film industry is now at a point where language is no longer a barrier. Dr. Roy also mentioned that a conference on films should be held all over the country.

Regional Director of IIMC in Dhenkanal, Prof. (Dr.) Mrinala Chatterjee said that the meaning of stardom is changing, and it’s time to rethink the concept. He stated that the discussion on various aspects of stardom in this conference and workshop will be able to answer many questions.

The inaugural session was held under the coordination of Bakhna Acharya, Assistant Professor of IIMC, Dhenkanal. The guests also inaugurated an exhibition of iconic film posters, fan letters, and Odia film magazines. Students, lecturers, and staff of IIMC, along with educators and researchers from various universities across the country participated in the program.