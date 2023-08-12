Fifth Regional Symposium on Child Protection, Child Safety, and Child Welfare held

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) organized the fifth one-day Regional Symposium on Child Protection, Child Safety, and Child Welfare at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati today . There were seven participating States Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura and Sikkim. The Symposium was attended by around 1200 representatives from Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Members of the Village Child Protection Committee (VCPC), and Anganwadi Workers. The program is an aspect of a nationwide series of regional symposiums intended to increase awareness of Child Protection, Child Safety, and Child Welfare issues.



The Symposium was graced by Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State for the Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, Shri Sanjeev Kumar Chadha, Additional Secretary, Women and Child Development, and Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).



The program focused on the Amendments in the Juvenile Justice Act, Rules and Adoption Regulations. Its impact on adoption processes was highlighted in the experience shared by Prospective Adoptive Parents who received a quick resolution post the Amendment in September 2022.



The Government has simplified its policy pertaining to adoption under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Act, 2021, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Amendment Rules, 2022 and the Adoption Regulations, 2022 whereby older children having no claimant and staying with foster parents now have been facilitated for converting their foster care to adoption. In this regard, CARA has facilitated through CARINGS to register such parents and children online by DCPO concerned for the purpose of foster adoption.



At the event , Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, Minister of State, Ministry of Women and Child Development, shed light on how under the Mission Vatsalya Scheme, Rs.3000/- per child per month is being provided to each child in CCIs, and Rs.4000/- per child per month is provided for Sponsorship, Foster Care, and After Care, recommended by CWC and approved by the Sponsorship and Foster Care Approval Committee (SFCAC).



He stated that the ‘Mission Vatsalya’ scheme has been launched by subsuming the erstwhile Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme to achieve development & child protection priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It lays emphasis on child rights, advocacy & awareness along with strengthening the juvenile justice care and protection system with the motto to ‘leave no child behind’



Further, he underlined how the Ministry has made significant changes in the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015; its Rules & Adoption Regulations which will help us in delivering better quality services to children in need of care and protection and also children in conflict with the law.



The welcome address at the event was delivered by Additional Secretary, MWCD, Shri Sanjeev Kumar Chadha. He stated that the idea behind this symposium is to celebrate and appreciate the work which is being done by all functionaries who are working in the districts and even at the panchayat level.



He also mentioned that under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister , the child protection ecosystem in the country has undergone a paradigm shift in the last few years by amendments that have been made in JJ ACT and the rules which have been framed, SOPs which have been led out from the Government of India.



NCPCR Chairperson, Shri Priyank Kanoongo stated that in online courts dedicated to the Victims of Trafficking, provisions have been established to provide statements via video conferencing. He also mentioned that under the guidelines outlined in the 2022 Juvenile Justice Rules, a protocol was established for the inter-district and inter-state transfer of children. This initiative involved the collaboration of the National Child Commission and the State Child Commission. The protocol was devised in December, put into action, and a dedicated monitoring portal named “Ghar”‘ was launched. As a result of these efforts, children have commenced their journey back to their respective districts, marking a significant step forward.”



During the symposium, Ms. Zoramthangi Chhangte, Director, DoWCD, Government of Mizoram shared the experience of implementation of Child Helpline after integration of Childline 1098 and its automation with Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) – 112.



The event served as a platform to share the successful Mission Vatsalya initiatives.