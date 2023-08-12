Minister Anurag Singh Thakur Inspires Youth at “ImPact with Youth Conclave” on International Youth Day

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, delivered a compelling keynote address at the “ImPact with Youth Conclave” organised by United Nations India, Yuwaah at UNICEF, and Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. The conclave took place today in Chennai on the eve of International Youth Day, under the theme Igniting Passions & Sparking Change – Amplifying voices and driving change with young people from South Asia.

Highlighting the pivotal role of youth, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur stated, “Youth are the custodians and the largest stakeholders. With India being one of the youngest countries globally, our responsibility is unparalleled. International Youth Day underscores the tremendous power of the youth – they shape our nation’s future and share the future of peace.” He called upon the youth to share their vision and create awareness, emphasising the importance of green skills for sustainable development.

Speaking on the evolving job market, Shri Thakur stressed the rise of Artificial Intelligence and the collective responsibility of youth to influence global narratives and sustainable development goals. He urged proactive participation in today’s dynamic world, citing the recent drone policy and the importance of AtmaNirbhar Bharat. Shri Thakur called upon the youth to adopt a cause and set achievable goals, contributing to India’s nation-building efforts.

Also present at the conclave were Shri Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Director General NYKS and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports; Ms Cynthia McCaffrey, Representative Unicef; and Shri Dhuwarakha Sriram, Chief Yuwaah at Unicef. Shri Mishra highlighted the Ministry’s initiatives for strengthening youth in nation-building and emphasised the importance of International Youth Day in raising youth issues.

Ms Cynthia McCaffrey welcomed the gathering, stressing the United Nations’ celebration of International Youth Day for raising awareness on challenges and opportunities faced by the youth. She commended India’s demographic dividend and urged skilling of Indian youths for 21st-century opportunities.

The “ImPact with Youth Conclave” served as a platform to amplify the voices of young individuals, sparking change, and driving progress in South Asia. With a focus on igniting passions, the conclave embodies the spirit of youthful energy, fostering a brighter future.

About “ImPact with Youth Conclave”

The “ImPact with Youth Conclave” is a collaborative initiative by United Nations India, Yuwaah at UNICEF, and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. The conclave aims to empower youth, amplify their voices, and drive positive change in South Asia.

About Yuwaah at UNICEF:

Yuwaah at UNICEF is dedicated to empowering young people and harnessing their potential to drive transformative change. Through innovative programs and partnerships, Yuwaah works towards creating a brighter and more inclusive future for youth across the country.

International Youth Day:

International Youth Day is observed globally on August 12th each year, highlighting the importance of young individuals in shaping the world’s future. The day serves as a platform to raise awareness about youth-related issues and celebrate the contributions of young people across various sectors.