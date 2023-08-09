Fifteen Eco-Parks Constructed in five years by Coal/Lignite PSUs ; 19 more to come up in different States

Coal/Lignite PSUs have established 15 Eco-parks during the last 5 years. No fund has been allocated by the Government for Eco-parks. Expenditure on establishment, maintenance and upkeep of Eco-parks are funded by respective Coal/Lignite PSUs. The State-wise and year-wise details of Eco-parks, including the details of completion time, initial amount of fund allocated by Coal/Lignite PSUs and the extra funds needed are given at Annexure-I.

The details of estimated funds for new eco-parks by Coal/Lignite PSUs are given at Annexure-II.

Eco-parks were developed by Coal/Lignite PSUs for recreational purpose of nearby localities and no revenue earned from these Eco-parks is spent on development of the mining areas. However, Kenapara Eco-Park, SECL, Chhattisgarh is run and maintained by local Self-Help Groups to promote mine tourism. These Self-Help Groups are also earning revenues from floating restaurant, pisciculture and boating facilities of the Kenapara Eco-park for their livelihood.

Annexure-I

State-wise and year-wise details of eco parks set up by Coal/Lignite PSUs during the last five years:

Sl. No. Financial Year State Name of the Eco-Park Completion Time (in days) Fund Allocated (₹ in lakh) Extra Fund (₹ in lakh) 1. 2019-20 Chhattisgarh Kenapara Eco Park, SECL 548 197.00 – 2. 2020-21 Jharkhand Parasnath Udyaan, BCCL 365 57.00 – 3. 2020-21 Tamil Nadu Mine-I Eco- Park, NLCIL 182 328.21 – 4. 2021-22 Madhya Pradesh Modwani Dam Eco Park, NCL 365 400.00 – 5. 2021-22 Madhya Pradesh Nigahi Eco Park, NCL 180 97.86 – 6. 2021-22 Madhya Pradesh Bal Gangadhar Tilak Eco Park, WCL 166 255.00 – 7. 2021-22 Tamil Nadu Mine-II Eco- Park, NLCIL 365 287.82 – 8. 2022-23 Jharkhand Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Eco Park, BCCL 730 20.45 – 9. 2022-23 Jharkhand Govardhan Eco park, BCCL 730 22.70 4.31 10. 2022-23 Odisha Chandrashekhar Azad Eco Park, MCL 387 278.00 – 11. 2022-23 Odisha Utkal Upavan, MCL 270 168.00 – 12. 2022-23 West Bengal Madhuvan Urja Vatika, ECL 120 73.76 21.48 13. 2022-23 Telangana GK OC Eco-Park, SCCL 730 474.00 – 14. 2023-24 Maharashtra Neem Vatika Eco Park, WCL 227 88.00 8.80 15. 2023-24 Uttar Pradesh CS Azad Eco Park, NCL 730 1161.14 –

Annexure-II

Details of new eco parks to be set up by Coal/Lignite PSUs along with estimated funds: