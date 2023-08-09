Fifteen Eco-Parks Constructed in five years by Coal/Lignite PSUs ; 19 more to come up in different States

Coal/Lignite PSUs have established 15 Eco-parks during the last 5 years. No fund has been allocated by the Government for Eco-parks. Expenditure on establishment, maintenance and upkeep of Eco-parks are funded by respective Coal/Lignite PSUs. The State-wise and year-wise details of Eco-parks, including the details of completion time, initial amount of fund allocated by Coal/Lignite PSUs and the extra funds needed are given at Annexure-I.
The details of estimated funds for new eco-parks by Coal/Lignite PSUs are given at Annexure-II.
Eco-parks were developed by Coal/Lignite PSUs for recreational purpose of nearby localities and no revenue earned from these Eco-parks is spent on development of the mining areas. However, Kenapara Eco-Park, SECL, Chhattisgarh is run and maintained by local Self-Help Groups to promote mine tourism. These Self-Help Groups are also earning revenues from floating restaurant, pisciculture and boating facilities of the Kenapara Eco-park for their livelihood.
Annexure-I
State-wise and year-wise details of eco parks set up by Coal/Lignite PSUs during the last five years:
|
Sl. No.
|
Financial Year
|
State
|
Name of the Eco-Park
|
Completion Time
(in days)
|
Fund Allocated
(₹ in lakh)
|
Extra Fund
(₹ in lakh)
|
1.
|
2019-20
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Kenapara Eco Park, SECL
|
548
|
197.00
|
–
|
2.
|
2020-21
|
Jharkhand
|
Parasnath Udyaan, BCCL
|
365
|
57.00
|
–
|
3.
|
2020-21
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Mine-I Eco- Park, NLCIL
|
182
|
328.21
|
–
|
4.
|
2021-22
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Modwani Dam
Eco Park, NCL
|
365
|
400.00
|
–
|
5.
|
2021-22
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Nigahi Eco Park, NCL
|
180
|
97.86
|
–
|
6.
|
2021-22
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bal Gangadhar Tilak Eco Park, WCL
|
166
|
255.00
|
–
|
7.
|
2021-22
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Mine-II Eco- Park, NLCIL
|
365
|
287.82
|
–
|
8.
|
2022-23
|
Jharkhand
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Eco Park, BCCL
|
730
|
20.45
|
–
|
9.
|
2022-23
|
Jharkhand
|
Govardhan Eco park, BCCL
|
730
|
22.70
|
4.31
|
10.
|
2022-23
|
Odisha
|
Chandrashekhar Azad Eco Park, MCL
|
387
|
278.00
|
–
|
11.
|
2022-23
|
Odisha
|
Utkal Upavan, MCL
|
270
|
168.00
|
–
|
12.
|
2022-23
|
West Bengal
|
Madhuvan Urja Vatika, ECL
|
120
|
73.76
|
21.48
|
13.
|
2022-23
|
Telangana
|
GK OC Eco-Park, SCCL
|
730
|
474.00
|
–
|
14.
|
2023-24
|
Maharashtra
|
Neem Vatika Eco Park, WCL
|
227
|
88.00
|
8.80
|
15.
|
2023-24
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
CS Azad Eco Park, NCL
|
730
|
1161.14
|
–
Annexure-II
Details of new eco parks to be set up by Coal/Lignite PSUs along with estimated funds:
|
Sl. No.
|
State
|
Name of New Eco-Park
|
Estimated Fund (₹ in Lakh)
|
1.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Manikpur Eco- Park, SECL
|
1111.00
|
2.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Eco Nature Park, SECL
|
2464.00
|
3.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Oxygen Park, SECL
|
210.00
|
4.
|
Jharkhand
|
B&K Eco-Park, CCL
|
252.00
|
5.
|
Jharkhand
|
Dhori Eco-Park, CCL
|
1233.00
|
6.
|
Jharkhand
|
Kathara Eco-Park, CCL
|
409.00
|
7.
|
Jharkhand
|
Piparwar Eco-Park, CCL
|
909.00
|
8.
|
Jharkhand
|
CRS Barkakana Eco-Park, CCL
|
143.00
|
9.
|
Jharkhand
|
Barka-Sayal Eco-Park, CCL
|
737.00
|
10.
|
Jharkhand
|
Hazaribagh Eco-Park, CCL
|
1196.00
|
11.
|
Jharkhand
|
N K Eco-Park, CCL
|
287.00
|
12.
|
Jharkhand
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Eco-Restoration Park, BCCL
|
14.40
|
13.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Block-B Eco- Park, NCL
|
1200.00
|
14.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Butterfly Park, NCL
|
400.00
|
15.
|
Odisha
|
Jagannath Vatika, MCL
|
600.00
|
16.
|
Rajasthan
|
Barsingsar Project Eco- Tourism Park, NLCIL
|
147.80
|
17.
|
Telangana
|
Srirampur Open Cast-II Eco-Park, SCCL
|
50.00
|
18.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Khadia Eco-Park, NCL
|
400.00
|
19.
|
West Bengal
|
Jhanjra Eco-Tourism Park, ECL
|
1051.00