Fifteen Eco-Parks Constructed in five years by Coal/Lignite PSUs ; 19 more to come up in different States

Coal/Lignite PSUs have established 15 Eco-parks during the last 5 years. No fund has been allocated by the Government for Eco-parks. Expenditure on establishment, maintenance and upkeep of Eco-parks are funded by respective Coal/Lignite PSUs. The State-wise and year-wise details of Eco-parks, including the details of completion time, initial amount of fund allocated by Coal/Lignite PSUs and the extra funds needed are given at Annexure-I.

 The details of estimated funds for new eco-parks by Coal/Lignite PSUs are given at Annexure-II.

 Eco-parks were developed by Coal/Lignite PSUs for recreational purpose of nearby localities and no revenue earned from these Eco-parks is spent on development of the mining areas. However, Kenapara Eco-Park, SECL, Chhattisgarh is run and maintained by local Self-Help Groups to promote mine tourism. These Self-Help Groups are also earning revenues from floating restaurant, pisciculture and boating facilities of the Kenapara Eco-park for their livelihood.

Annexure-I

State-wise and year-wise details of eco parks set up by Coal/Lignite PSUs during the last five years:

Sl. No.

Financial Year

State

Name of the Eco-Park

Completion Time

(in days)

Fund Allocated

(₹ in lakh)

Extra Fund

(₹ in lakh)

1.

2019-20

Chhattisgarh

Kenapara Eco Park, SECL

548

197.00

2.

2020-21

Jharkhand

Parasnath Udyaan, BCCL

365

57.00

3.

2020-21

Tamil Nadu

Mine-I Eco- Park, NLCIL

182

328.21

4.

2021-22

Madhya Pradesh

Modwani Dam

Eco Park, NCL

365

400.00

5.

2021-22

Madhya Pradesh

Nigahi Eco Park, NCL

180

97.86

6.

2021-22

Madhya Pradesh

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Eco Park, WCL

166

255.00

7.

2021-22

Tamil Nadu

Mine-II Eco- Park, NLCIL

365

287.82

8.

2022-23

Jharkhand

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Eco Park, BCCL

730

20.45

9.

2022-23

Jharkhand

Govardhan Eco park, BCCL

730

22.70

4.31

10.

2022-23

Odisha

Chandrashekhar Azad Eco Park, MCL

387

278.00

11.

2022-23

Odisha

Utkal Upavan, MCL

270

168.00

12.

2022-23

West Bengal

Madhuvan Urja Vatika, ECL

120

73.76

21.48

13.

2022-23

Telangana

GK OC Eco-Park, SCCL

730

474.00

14.

2023-24

Maharashtra

Neem Vatika Eco Park, WCL

227

88.00

8.80

15.

2023-24

Uttar Pradesh

CS Azad Eco Park, NCL

730

1161.14

 

Annexure-II

Details of new eco parks to be set up by Coal/Lignite PSUs along with estimated funds:

Sl. No.

State

Name of New Eco-Park

Estimated Fund (₹ in Lakh)

1.

Chhattisgarh

Manikpur Eco- Park, SECL

1111.00

2.

Chhattisgarh

Eco Nature Park, SECL

2464.00

3.

Chhattisgarh

Oxygen Park, SECL

210.00

4.

Jharkhand

B&K Eco-Park, CCL

252.00

5.

Jharkhand

Dhori Eco-Park, CCL

1233.00

6.

Jharkhand

Kathara Eco-Park, CCL

409.00

7.

Jharkhand

Piparwar Eco-Park, CCL

909.00

8.

Jharkhand

CRS Barkakana Eco-Park, CCL

143.00

9.

Jharkhand

Barka-Sayal Eco-Park, CCL

737.00

10.

Jharkhand

Hazaribagh Eco-Park, CCL

1196.00

11.

Jharkhand

N K Eco-Park, CCL

287.00

12.

Jharkhand

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Eco-Restoration Park, BCCL

14.40

13.

Madhya Pradesh

Block-B Eco- Park, NCL

1200.00

14.

Madhya Pradesh

Butterfly Park, NCL

400.00

15.

Odisha

Jagannath Vatika, MCL

600.00

16.

Rajasthan

Barsingsar Project Eco- Tourism Park, NLCIL

147.80

17.

Telangana

Srirampur Open Cast-II Eco-Park, SCCL

50.00

18.

Uttar Pradesh

Khadia Eco-Park, NCL

400.00

19.

West Bengal

Jhanjra Eco-Tourism Park, ECL

1051.00
