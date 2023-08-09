Centre for Trade and Investment Law at IIFT, celebrates its 6th Anniversary

The Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi celebrated its 6th Anniversary and released the Sixth Anniversary issue of CTIL Magazine on August 4, 2023 at New Delhi. The event was graced by Attorney General of India, Shri R. Venkataramani; Secretary, Department of Commerce, Shri Sunil Barthwal; Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Shri Peeyush Kumar and Vice-Chancellor, IIFT, Prof. Satinder Bhatia.



The event marked six years of the foundation of CTIL. CTIL was established by Department of Commerce, for enhancing capacity on legal issues pertaining to international trade and investment law. CTIL serves as a repository of information on trade and investment law and has emerged as a thought leader in engaging in and influencing the evolving discourse on global economic law issues.



Shri R. Venkataramani in his keynote address underlined the need to create a global investment law which reflects the sensitivities and priorities of developing countries. The Attorney General noted that it is time to come out with a New Delhi Declaration on a new and alternative paradigm in determining investment protection and facilitation.



Shri Sunil Barthwal highlighted the importance of expertise in both law and economics for the Department of Commerce. He underscored that CTIL is instrumental in developing the country’s global trade policy. He mentioned that the researchers at CTIL have a rare opportunity to contribute to the country’s policy making and being involved in the most contemporaneous issues being discussed in the field of trade and investment law.



Shri Peeyush Kumar appreciated CTIL’s ability to develop a body of trade law expertise and conduct evidence-based research which has been valuable to the Department of Commerce. He highlighted the role of the Centre acquiring capacity to emerge as a global think-tank.



Prof. Satinder Bhatia stressed on the importance of making regional blocs more investor friendly to increase both India’s inward and outward investments. Head, CTIL, Prof. James Nedumpara presented a report on the activities of the Centre.