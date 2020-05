Bhubaneswar: FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be played from Feb 17 to March 7. Bhubaneswar is one among the host cities for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. Sports Minister, Odisha, Tusharkanti Behera said, “I welcome the decision of FIFA , AIFF & LOC. Odisha Govt remains committed to preparing for the tournament & hosting the same as per FIFA standards.

The #U17WWC will take place in five cities in India Flag of India.

Ahmedabad

Bhubaneswar

Guwahati

Kolkata

Navi Mumbai

Related

comments