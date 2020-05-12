FICCI welcomes Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by the Prime Minister

New Delhi: Welcoming the announcement made by Hon’ble PM today, FICCI President Dr Sangita Reddy said, “A big Thank You to PM and FM. Its time for India to dream big. What this package does is, it strengthens the dream of a strong India. Its a good step towards a great India.”

“We expect that the contours of the package to be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the needs of the poor and needy, MSMEs and also the industry and common man on the whole. The stress on land, labour, laws and liquidity is what is required to make India self-reliant,” said Dr Reddy.

“FICCI will fully support the PM’s dream of a self-dependent India and ensure all measures to make this a reality. The strengthening of the five pillars – economy, infrastructure, system, demography and demand will pave the way for India returning to a higher sustained growth path again,” she added.

