55 new positive cases reported today, 455 cases recovered till date in JK

Jammu: The Government Tuesday informed that 55 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 13 from Jammu division and 42 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 934.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 934 positive cases, 469 are Active Positive, 455 have recovered and 10 have died.

Moreover, 28 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals of Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 53726 test results available, 52792 samples have tested as negative till May 12, 2020.

Furthermore, till date 98083 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 24285 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 153 in Hospital Quarantine, 469 in hospital isolation and 10830 under home surveillance. Besides, 62336 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 134 positive cases with 26 Active Positive, 107 recovered, 01 death; Srinagar has 136 positive cases with 51 Active Positive, 81 recovered (including 05 recoveries reported today), 04 deaths; Anantnag district has 127 positive cases (including 04 new cases reported today) with 114 Active Positive, 12 recovered, 01 death; Baramulla has 109 positive cases with 49 Active Positive, 57 recovered (including 12 recoveries reported today), 03 deaths; Shopian has 104 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 44 Active Positive, 60 recovered (including 09 recoveries reported today); Kupwara has 83 positive cases (including 10 reported today) with 38 Active Positive, 45 recovered (including 02 recoveries today); Budgam has 46 positive cases with 32 Active Positive and 14 recovered cases; Ganderbal has 23 positive cases with 09 Active case and 14 recoveries; Kulgam has 69 positive cases (including 27 cases reported today) with 63 Active Positive and 06 recoveries; Pulwama reported 13 positive cases with 09 active positive, 04 recovered.

Similarly, Jammu has 35 positive cases with 09 active positive cases and 26 recoveries; Udhampur has 22 positive cases with 02 active positive case, 19 recovered and 01 death; Samba has 11 positive cases (including 04 reported today) with 07 Active Positive and 04 recoveries; Rajouri has 04 positive cases and all have recovered; Kathua has 13 positive cases (including 07 reported today) with 12 Active positive and 01 recovered; Kishtwar had only 01 positive case who has recovered, Ramban has 01 active positive case while Reasi has 03 active positive cases (including 02 new cases reported today).

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The Advisory has informed the public in general that; All passengers arriving by trains or any other means into the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir shall be 100 percent tested for COVID-19. All such passengers will be put into mandatory administrative quarantine till their test results come out to be negative or till they are sent to hospital if test results are positive. All passengers shall be necessarily required to wear face masks / covers and follow social distancing norms. Any violation of these instructions will attract penalties under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other provisions of law.

The bulletin has further explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease, let us be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice.

As a measure for social distancing in public places & workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

Advisory urged people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and are urged to rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

Related

comments