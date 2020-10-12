FICCI launches ‘Taskforce on Ayurveda Tourism’

New Delhi: In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need for promoting the use of natural remedies to boost immunity and stay healthy.

To promote Ayurveda, in domestic and international markets, FICCI yesterday launched the ‘Task Force on Ayurveda Tourism’ under the Chairmanship of Mr Sajeev Kurup, Managing Director, Ayurveda Mana Hospitals. The objective of the Task Force is to bring all key stakeholders together on a common platform to extensively promote Ayurveda Tourism in the domestic as well as international markets.

The Task Force will also strategize a road map to develop Ayurveda Tourism further by working closely and co-creating solutions with the government and key stakeholders.

Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI, said, “FICCI has been working continuously for the past few months with the Centre and the States for allowing Ayurveda and wellness centres to reopen.”

Ayurveda will see a lot of demand and this is the best time to come up with solutions to promote Ayurveda Tourism as a completely safe segment, added Mr Chenoy.

Mr Sajeev Kurup, Chairman, FICCI Ayurveda Tourism Task Force and Managing Director, Ayurveda Mana Hospitals, said, “State borders should open and people with a COVID-19 negative certificate should be allowed to travel to the Ayurveda center with no quarantine period required.”

He further said that information on all the Ayurveda centres along with their safety measures, guidelines should be available online so that the customers can easily access. This will also help in promoting Ayurveda Tourism, he noted.

The Task Force will also seek to create awareness among the stakeholders on the SOPs to be implemented by Ayurveda service providers and build confidence among the tourists to explore Ayurveda Tourism.

The members of the FICCI Ayurveda Tourism Task Force include Rudraksha Ayurvedic Holistic Centre; Madukkakuzhy Ayurveda India; Somatheeram Health Group; Kairali Ayurvedic Group; Niraamaya Wellness Retreats; Ayurveda Promotion Society; Carnoustie Ayurveda & Wellness Resort; Ananda Spa; Healing Touch – Ayurveda Yoga Retreat and Ayur Bethaniya LLP.

