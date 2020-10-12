Jammu and Kashmir reports 569 new positive cases, 71845 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 569 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 207 from Jammu division and 362 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 83633. Also 09 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 05 from Jammu division and 04 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 890 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 460 from Jammu Division and 430 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 83633 positive cases, 10466 are Active Positive, 71845 have recovered and 1322 have died; 429 in Jammu division and 893 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 1839765 test results available, 1756132 samples have been tested as negative till October 11, 2020.

Till date 612741 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 24668 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 10466 in isolation and 48306 in home surveillance. Besides, 527979 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 16650 positive cases (including 147 cases reported today) with 1696 Active Positive, 14638 recovered (including 236 cases recovered today), 316 deaths; Baramulla has 4889 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 1487 Active Positive, 3272 recovered (including 20 cases recovered today), 130 deaths; Pulwama reported 4235 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today) with 288 active positive cases, 3874 recovered (including 36 cases recovered today), 73 deaths; Kulgam has 2339 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 90 Active Positive, 2206 recoveries (including 04 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Shopian has 2094 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 108 Active Positive, 1954 recovered (including 10 cases recovered today), 32 deaths; Anantnag district has 3791 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 376 Active Positive, 3346 recovered (including 02 cases recovered today), 69 deaths; Budgam has 5399 positive cases (including 48 cases reported today) with 713 Active Positive and 4597 recovered (including 69 cases recovered today), 89 deaths; Kupwara has 3905 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 623 Active Positive, 3212 recovered (including 24 cases recovered today), 70 deaths; Bandipora has 3686 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 354 Active Positive, 3291 recovered (including 10 cases reported today), 41 deaths and Ganderbal has 3155 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 277 active positive cases, 2848 recoveries (including 19 cases recovered today) and 30 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 15268 positive cases (including 108 cases reported today) with 1373 active positive cases, 13673 recoveries (including 164 cases recovered today), 222 deaths; Rajouri has 2987 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 505 active positive cases, 2439 recovered (including 26 cases recovered today), 43 deaths; Ramban has 1452 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 108 active positive, 1333 recoveries (including 24 cases recovered today), 11 deaths; Kathua has 2266 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 125 Active positive, 2112 recovered (including 23 cases recovered today), 29 deaths; Udhampur has 2493 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 237 active positive cases, 2233 recovered (including 05 cases recovered today), 23 deaths; Samba has 1978 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today) with 427 Active Positive, 1527 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today), 24 deaths; Doda has 2387 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 628 active positive cases, 1720 recoveries (including 104 cases recovered today), 39 deaths; Poonch has 2005 positive cases (including 24 cases reported today) with 693 active positive, 1291 recoveries (including 54 cases reported today), 21 deaths; Reasi has 1134 positive cases (including 14 cases reported today) with 180 active positive, 948 recoveries and 06 deaths while Kishtwar has 1520 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 178 active positive cases and 1331 recoveries (including 54 cases reported today) and 11 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 83633 positive cases in J&K 9165 have been reported as travelers while 74468 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1306 COVID dedicated beds, 1170 Isolation beds with 988 vacant beds and 136 ICU beds where 64 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2358 COVID dedicated beds, 2214 Isolation beds where 1711 beds are vacant and 144 ICU beds where 125 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3664 COVID dedicated beds, 3384 Isolation beds with 2699 beds vacant and 280 ICU beds with 189 vacant beds in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu .The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, antitussives, bronchodilator, etc properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 10 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.

