FICCI-FDDI to organize India’s largest ‘Virtual Footwear & Leather Expo (VLFE) 2020’ from 30 Nov-6 Dec

New Delhi: Mr Arun Kumar Sinha, Managing Director, Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India, today announced that the ‘Virtual Footwear & Leather Expo 2020 (VLFE)’, organized by FICCI, jointly with FDDI will be held from 30 Nov – 6th December 2020. This will be organized on virtual platform and the Buyers can digitally access it across the globe. The first edition of VLFE 2020 will comprise of a seven-day virtual exhibition on sectors like Tanning, Leather, Footwear, Leather Garments & accessories and allied industry which comprises of machinery & components.

Addressing the webinar ‘Launch of Virtual Footwear & Leather Expo 2020′, Mr Sinha said, “As visualized by our Hon. Prime Minister, we are looking forward to Atmanirbhar Bharat and there is a dire need to transform India into a global manufacturing hub that not only caters to own requirements, but also of the world. I hope through this event, FDDI and FICCI will provide a platform to Footwear & Leather Goods industry to highlight India as a global manufacturing hub. This event will also assist us to move towards the knowledge-based economy.”

Mr Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI said, ?Footwear and Leather sector is one of the priority sectors that has been identified by the government to not only increase its value addition within India but also to increase the export potential. Virtual Footwear and Leather Expo 2020 will act as a key tool for achieving these significant goals.?

Mr Chenoy further informed that FICCI will invite Buyers from over 120 countries to participate in this event and they will interact with the suppliers from the comfort of their home-country. FICCI is in touch with the Central and State Governments along with all Indian Missions to invite participation for the event.

The Expo will also include various webinars and sessions discussing on issues and opportunities in the sector post-COVID. It will also open new vistas for Indian Manufacturers to find new business.

FICCI & FDDI Officials informed that it will be a unique experience for the participants to interact with each other at ease of their office / home in these difficult times and get business generated. This expo will comprise of a Dedicated Virtual Exhibition showcasing products and services of more than 100 manufacturers. Various Webinars will also be hosted during the expo. Digitally enabled B2B meetings will also be organised between Exhibitors and Buyers. During this virtual exhibition, the Buyers can visit the Expo, check exhibitors’ profile, products and then can fix meetings and meet them in the Live hours which will be 12pm-9 pm IST enabling the entire world to join as per comfort of their time zones.

