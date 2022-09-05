Federal Bank backs robotics driving innovations

Federal Bank continues to pioneer technology driven innovation. Walking the talk, the bank has a thriving team at their Digital Centre of Excellence (DCE), a young and dynamic team working at the Kerala Start-Up Mission premises to jam with the fintech ecosystem and is progressively moving ahead in the AI innovation space. The bank’s “FedHive” is its one stop digital command centre that enables the brand to instantly manage online reputational risks, generate new opportunities and offer enhanced customer service.

This belief in technology and the leverage it can give businesses and societies, is in line with the Digital India and Make in India initiatives. Federal Bank is actively supporting innovation in areas of healthcare, hospitality, public transport etc. In line with the thought, the bank gave tail wind to ASIMOV Robotics Pvt Ltd, a firm innovating in the robotics space, by sanctioning a loan to further their growth ambitions.

Commenting on the above, Shyam Srinivasan, MD&CEO of the bank said, “We follow our mantra ‘Digital at Fore, Human at Core’ as our lifeline. Over 230+ RPAs (robotic process automation) and 300+ APIs are helping us both increase productivity and engage meaningfully with a range of Fintech Partnerships. As a socially responsible and digitally empowered corporate, we have made inroads in supporting firms to convert their finest ideas into reality which would ultimately benefit the society at large.”

The firm’s robot, SAYABOT received the loan sanction order from Shyam Srinivasan, MD&CEO of the Bank in the presence of Kuriakose Conil, Senior Vice President and Zonal Head, Ernakulam Zone, M V S Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, promoters of the firm, and other officials of the bank.

The robot demonstrated a preview of its abilities to take up everyday tasks, with deftness and dexterity. Clearly, technology is a force multiplier, in our Nation’s progress. And Federal Bank continues on its journey to Serve भारत, with India’s Trust.