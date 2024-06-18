Fawad Khan – Sanam Saeed starrer ‘Barzakh’ set to premiere on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5 on July 19

Mumbai: Zee Zindagi expands its horizons with its most anticipated web series, Barzakh by offering a glimpse into the enchanting World of Barzakh with six artistic posters. This groundbreaking show is directed by Asim Abbasi, the maverick behind the web series Churails and Cake, a film chosen as Pakistan’s official entry for Oscar consideration. It marks his second collaboration with Zindagi. After Barzakh’s acclaimed premiere at the prestigious Series Mania Festival in France, the series will be available to audiences worldwide on Zindagi’s YouTube and ZEE5 from Friday, July 19th. It stars Fawad Khan, a global favorite icon, and the talented Sanam Saeed.

Barzakh follows the poignant journey of a 76-year-old reclusive man who invites his estranged children and grandchildren to his remote valley resort to celebrate an extraordinary and unconventional event—his wedding with the ghost of his first true love. This emotionally profound narrative makes viewers think about life’s mysteries, what happens after death, and the deep feeling of love that ties us together.

The series unfolds against the backdrop of the picturesque Hunza Valley, showcasing its ethereal beauty and bringing the narrative to life.

Alongside Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed, the 6-episode series boasts of an exceptional ensemble cast, including Salman Shahid, M. Fawad Khan, Eman Suleman, Khushhal Khan, Faiza Gillani, Anika Zulfikar, Franco Giusti among others. Notably, Zindagi with Barzakh reunites Fawad and Sanam for the first time since their superhit show Zindagi Gulzar Hai 12 years ago.

Produced by Shailja Kejriwal and Waqas Hassan, with cinematography by Mo Azmi, Barzakh is a collaborative effort of visionary talents in the industry.

Furthermore, Barzakh bravely explores themes of mental health, postpartum depression, generational trauma and gender inclusivity through a gripping narrative that challenges societal conventions. It also delves into the profound role of folklore in the complex tapestry of human existence, prompting viewers to contemplate life’s nuances.

Director Asim Abbasi said, “All storytellers dream of moments like this in their career, where they are allowed to run wild. Barzakh is just that – me running wild through this forest of fear and hope and magic – to create something a little bit spiritual and a whole lot of trippy. It’s a story about love and faith. About humans desperately looking for connections and meaning. Fragile, broken souls, looking to hold on to whatever they can, to make sense of this big, bad, beautiful thing called life. Thanks to Shailja and Zindagi, Barzakh has truly been a once in a lifetime opportunity for me. And whilst I hope the six hours of this series thoroughly mesmerise and entertain audiences; more than that, I hope that the ‘Land of Nowhere’ changes a small part of their heart, in an unexpected way. The way it changed so many of us, involved in its making.”

Producer Shailja Kejriwal adds, “A wedding invite. A dead bride. A family reunion, where ghosts arrive! Concepts like these make you revisit the reason why you chose to be in this profession over everything else. One can play safe, throw data and focus groups at the creator, or become a facilitator with irrational beliefs. Barzakh for me is that story where the entire cast and crew came together to be a part of something unique, fresh, and slightly mind-bending. Asim Abbasi creates a surreal world where ghosts cry milky tears carrying the weight of unresolved emotions on their backs; a world where fairies come to take troubled young girls to their meadows beyond the mountains, where young love blossoms under apricot trees, and promises are made for a ‘happily ever after’! Leo Tolstoy once said, ‘Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way’. At its core, Barzakh is about an estranged family reuniting for a wedding. It is unique because this reunion brings together the living as well as the dead. It is elevating because at the end of it all there is a ‘happily ever after’!”

Producer Waqas Hassan said, “Creating Barzakh Universe with Asim and Shailja was in many ways a milestone not just for me but for the many who were involved in a project of this scale and caliber. I feel like working with an international production partner not only broadened my horizons but gave Pakistani film makers and thespians a platform to prove to the world that they can match global expectations and quality. From building literal villages to creating lifelong friends and communities; from building roads to paving a narrative that goes beyond the norm or normal storytelling, Barzakh has it all. I can proudly say that Team Barzakh poured their heart and souls into this project, and I can’t wait to share it with the world.”

