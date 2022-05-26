Familiarise youth and future generations with precious heritage of national pride and culture: MP Governor Mangubhai Patel

New Delhi :Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that in order to maintain national pride and self-confidence, it is necessary to familiarize the future generation and the youth with the invaluable heritage of nation’s pride and culture. The cooperation of the society is necessary in the efforts to make the youth aware of the dedication and self-pride of the nation. He said that with this intention, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has initiated Amrit Mahotsav to build a capable, strong and prosperous India.

Governor Shri Patel was addressing the Nayak Diwas programme of Nari Yuva Shakti Mahotsav at Sant Hirdaram Kanya Mahavidyalaya. The programme was organized by Sanskrit Yuva Adarsh ​​Samiti and Kadambini Shiksha evam Samaj Kalyan Seva. Earlier, Governor Shri Patel planted almond and gooseberry saplings in the college premises.

Governor Shri Patel said that there is a need to acquaint the youth with the glorious tradition, dignity of Indian culture and the spirit of sacrifice and selfless service of our ancestors. They should be motivated to follow them on the basis of ideology. Youth should enliven the teachings of Swami Vivekananda ji and spread it in the society. He called for cooperation in nation building, with every one’s faith and efforts. Governor Shri Patel said that development work is being undertaken at a fast pace with women’s participation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi,. Prime Minister Shri Modi’s vision for women power is very clear. He believes that the issue is not about development of women, but it is about development from women. His vision from economic development to social justice includes women.

Keynote speaker of Sanskarit Yuva Adarsh ​​Samiti Smt. Praveen Satyendra Vidyalankar said that the heroes who sacrified their lives in the service of the nation had given torture the form of ‘sadhana’. The birth and death of such heroes inspires and encourages patriots. He said that in the concept of Indian Sanatan culture, the nature of service to the nation is similar to that of mother. Chairman of Shaheed Hemu Colony Education Society Shri Shraddheya Siddhabhau told the need of awakening the feelings of patriotism and service to the nation among the youth.

Former MP Shri Raghunandan Sharma said that youth should take initiatives to make the nation strong. MLA Shri Rameshwar Sharma said that only one who sacrifices everything for the country is a hero. He said that the heroes of the freedom struggle have not been depicted properly in history. Expressing his gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Modi, he said that he has provided an opportunity to honour the brave heroes in the form of Amrit Mahotsav. Arya Samaj Bhartiya Sabha Madhya Bharat Minister Shri Prakash Arya said that independence can be evaluated only after knowing about the struggle and sacrifice of freedom. Therefore it is necessary to connect the youth with our glorious culture and history.

The programme began with the lighting of the lamp and garlanding of the picture of Mother India by the guests. Governor Shri Patel was welcomed by presenting Shriphal and Saropa. Governor was also presented a souvenir of the programme and a copy of the book Veergatha – 2022.

President of Kadambini Shiksha and Samaj Kalyan Seva, Shri Dinesh Sharma gave the welcome address. Shri Ramesh Sharma, former Vice President of National Integration Council proposed the vote of thanks.