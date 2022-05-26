State Government Is Committed to a Permanent Solution to Water Migration Problem of Tikamgarh District: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that it is necessary for the people of the state to be aware and active for saving electricity. The state government is giving Rs 22 thousand 500 crore for electricity subsidy. If people are aware and cooperate in saving electricity, then about 5 thousand crore rupees can be saved. This will also help in improving the environment. It is necessary to conduct energy literacy campaign intensively in the state. We have to sensitize people to save electricity at our home, office and work place.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that water and migration are the main problems in Tikamgarh. For this, the state government is committed to make permanent solutions to the problems by making immediate and long-term plans. A permanent solution to the problem of water can be found by raising the ground water level with the implementation of activities of Amrit Sarovar, Jalabhishek Abhiyan. By activating women self-help groups in the Aajeevika Mission (livelihood mission), connecting them with self-employment will prove to be effective in controlling migration.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing development activities, public welfare schemes and law and order situation in Tikamgarh district at 6.30 am on Thursday. In the meeting held at the residence office, Tikamgarh District In-Charge and Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Tikamgarh MLA Shri Rakesh Giri, Jatara MLA Shri Harishankar Khatik, Prithvipur MLA Dr. Shishupal Yadav, Khargapur MLA Shri Rahul Singh Lodhi, Collector Shri Subhash Kumar Dwivedi along with administrative and police officers virtually attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan reviewed the innovation, drinking water supply status, ration distribution, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, operation of Anganwadis, Amrit Sarovar Yojana and law and order situation in the district. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan obtained information about the land that was freed from criminals and mafia. He also received information about the ongoing activities in “One District – One Product”, the works being carried out to encourage women self-help groups, the arrangements for the guidance of Ladli Laxmi and for career counselling.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed the need of marketing the ginger of Tikamgarh being branded as “Foodies” in “One District-One Product” at the national level. He said that the leading entrepreneurs and industrialists of the country should be contacted for this. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the excellence and quality of brass crafts of Tikamgarh should be exhibited at the national level. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated the innovation started by donating 6 thousand quintals of fodder to 41 gaushalas for better management of bovine in Tikamgarh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan told the need to encourage public cooperation in the operation of Anganwadis to improve the condition of malnourished children. He said that the MLAs and officers-employees who are adopting Anganwadis should actively participate in the operation of Anganwadis. Adoption should not be just ritual.

The Gaurav Diwas (pride day) of Tikamgarh will be celebrated on October 1. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called for celebrating Gaurav Diwas with the spirit of “Mera Gaon-Mera Gaurav”.

Major points of review of Tikamgarh district

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to immediately provide technical staff related to drinking water supply.

Instructions were given to test the quality of pipes and taps used in the Nal-Jal Yojana.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the payment to the contractors should be made only after they fill the roads dug for laying the pipeline.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan expressed displeasure over only 23 percent work being done in urban housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He congratulated and extended good wishes to the district officials on the completion of 92 percent work under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural). Also instructed that Tikamgarh district should register cent percent achievement by completing the remaining 8 percent work within the time-limit.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to maintain better contact and communication with all the Ladli Laxmis of the district and to provide them guidance at every step. It was told that a Ladli Laxmi club of 46 Ladli Laxmis going to the college has been formed in the district. Arrangements have been made for their skill upgradation and career counselling.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that in villages where there is a problem of water, the activities related to the construction of water structures and Amrit Sarovars should be implemented with public participation. Also take cooperation of Jan Abhiyan Parishad. This is a long term solution to the problem.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that women self-help groups have the potential to change the social and economic scenario.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that MLAs and public representatives should be involved in all government programmes along with the camps being organised to rectify the irregularities in electricity bills.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also reviewed the resolution of the cases of CM Helpline.

Information on health and education points was presented in the Aspirational Index in Jatara, Baldevgarh and Palera Aspirational Blocks of the district.

It was told that water is being provided in urban areas on alternate days in some places and with gap of two days in some other places. Necessary arrangements for drinking water have been made in rural areas.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan had started the Mukhyamantri Awasiya Yojana (Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme) from Mohangarh in Tikamgarh district. There are more than 10 thousand eligible candidates in the scheme. Adequate land is available in 498 villages of the district.

In Ajeevika Mission, 4046 groups have been formed and 40 thousand 128 families have been connected. There are 3 thousand 573 lakhpati groups in the district, women self-help groups have been associated with activities like making uniforms, wheat procurement, vegetable production, goat rearing, medicinal farming.

There is a target of providing bank linkage of Rs. 30 crore to women self-help groups this year.