President Ram Nath Kovind Will Reach Bhopal on May 27

New Delhi :President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Bhopal on Friday, May 27 at 5.30 pm. President Shri Kovind will be on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. He will arrive at Bhopal airport on May 27, depart from the airport at 5.40 pm and reach Raj Bhavan at 6 pm.

President Shri Kovind will attend the ‘One Nation-One Health System is the Need of Hour’ programme organised by Arogya Bharti from 10.50 am to 12 noon at Kushabhau International Convention Centre in Bhopal on Saturday, 28 May. President Shri Kovind will perform Bhoomi-Poojan of new health institution buildings of Public Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education Department at Motilal Nehru Stadium from 5 pm to 6 pm.

President Shri Kovind will leave for Ujjain by plane from Raja Bhoj airport at 8.30 am on Sunday, May 29.