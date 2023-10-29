Facebook Unveils Game-Changing Feature: Create Multiple Personal Accounts with Ease

By Jyotiranjan Behera

Given the widespread use of smartphones, there is an abundance of social media platforms available to users. Among these platforms, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and many others stand as the top choices for individuals. While these platforms have become essential tools for various tasks, it’s no exaggeration to say that they have evolved into primary sources of entertainment. Consequently, companies continuously update and introduce new features to enhance the user experience.

In recent news, Facebook has caught our attention by unveiling exciting new features for its users. Facebook has introduced the option for users to create multiple personal profiles within a single account. This means that there is no longer a need to maintain separate accounts for different purposes, such as personal and professional. With this new feature, you can now have up to four different profiles, tailored to your varied interests, all under one main account. This feature bears a resemblance to the multiple profile feature already available on Instagram. What’s even more convenient is that you no longer have to go through the hassle of logging in multiple times to access different Facebook profiles. Additionally, it becomes easier to track with whom you’ve shared your content. While some users have already received the update, the majority will soon be able to enjoy it in the coming days.

Explaining this new feature, Facebook stated, “We’ve heard from people that a clearer organization of friends, groups, and interests helps them feel more comfortable engaging with the audience they believe is most relevant. Creating Multiple Personal Profiles lets you easily organize who you share with and what content you see for various aspects of your life.”

Here’s how to create multiple profiles on Facebook in just two simple steps:

Step 1: Account Selector

To begin, click the arrow next to your name in the Facebook menu and select “Create New Profile.”

Step 2: Profile Customization

In the next steps, you can choose a name and username for your new profile, as well as select a profile and cover photo. These steps allow users to establish the identity of their secondary profile.

Now, let’s explore the benefits of Facebook’s multiple user profiles:

Enhanced Control

The ability to maintain separate profiles grants you finely-tuned privacy settings, making it easier to share personal updates with close friends.

Reduced Social Pressure

Traditional single-profile Facebook accounts often lead to a sense of social pressure to maintain a specific image. Multiple user profiles alleviate this pressure by allowing individuals to express different aspects of their personality.

Improved Content Relevance

With multiple profiles, you won’t have to sift through unrelated content to find what matters most to you.

Reduced Clutter

Keeping different aspects of your life separate reduces the clutter and noise in your feed.

The Importance of Multiple Profiles and Potential Benefits:

Privacy and Segmentation

With multiple profiles, you can keep your personal and professional lives separate while sharing only the content relevant to each profile.

Enhanced Control