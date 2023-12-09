External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Highlights India’s Resolve Amidst Northern Border Challenges

New Delhi, Dec 9 : Addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored India’s resolute response to the “exceptionally difficult” challenges along the northern borders over the past three years. He emphasized the nation’s steadfastness in maintaining necessary military deployment for safeguarding national security amid the lingering tensions in eastern Ladakh with China.

During his address, Jaishankar highlighted the Modi government’s approach to making resolute decisions, even in arduous circumstances, with unwavering confidence.

He elucidated, “It could even be what happens at our border. Again you all know in the last three years, we have had an exceptionally difficult time in terms of the challenges on our northern borders.”

The minister’s remarks shed light on the continuous efforts and strategic decisions made by the Indian government in response to the intricate and demanding situations prevailing along the northern frontiers. Jaishankar’s speech at FICCI resonated with the government’s firm stance on national security matters, emphasizing India’s unwavering commitment to addressing challenging situations, including those concerning border issues.

Jaishankar’s articulation reaffirms India’s unwavering determination in facing challenges along the northern borders while ensuring the country’s sovereignty and security remain paramount priorities for the government.