Extension of last date to receive comments and counter comments on TRAI’s Consultation Paper on “Digital Transformation through 5G Ecosystem”

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had sought comments /counter-comments of stakeholders on the Consultation Paper on “Digital Transformation through 5G Ecosystem” dated 29th September 2023. The last date for receiving written comments and counter-comments from the stakeholders was fixed as 30th October 2023 and 13th November 2023 respectively.

The TRAI has received requests from Industry Associations for an extension of time for submission of comments citing various reasons like difficulty in collating the essential information due to festivals. They have also mentioned that the paper covers very important issues pertaining to the policy challenges and the right policy framework for faster adoption and effective utilization of new technologies and thus requires detailed discussions and deliberations internally before responding to the Consultation paper.

Keeping in view the requests of stakeholders, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of written comments upto 27th November 2023, and for counter-comments up to 11th December 2023.

Stakeholders are requested to submit their comments preferably in electronic form by e-mail to advadmn[at]trai[dot]gov[dot]in with a copy to vibhatomar[at]trai[dot]gov[dot]in. For any clarification/information, Ms Vandana Sethi, Advisor (Admin & IR) may be contacted at Tel. No. +91-11-23221509.