Export of automobiles registers a growth of 35.9% from 2020-21 to 2021-22

Export of total number of automobiles increased from 41,34,047 in 2020-21 to 56,17,246 in 2021-22, registering a positive growth of 35.9%. Out of this, export of Passenger vehicles including cars increased from 4,04,397 in 2020-21 to 5,77,875 in 2021-22, registering a positive growth of 42.9% and commercial vehicle increased from 50,334 in 2020-21 to 92, 297 in 2021-22, registering a positive growth of 83.36%, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel said in reply to a Parliament Question today.
India’s export of automobiles including passenger cars and commercial vehicle during the last two years are given below:
|Category
|2020-21
|2021-22
|% Change
|Passenger Vehicles
|4,04,397
|5,77,875
|42.9
|Commercial Vehicles
|50,334
|92,297
|83.4
|Three Wheelers
|3,93,001
|4,99,730
|27.2
|Two Wheelers
|32,82,786
|44,43,018
|35.3
|Quadricycle
|3,529
|4,326
|22.6
|Grand Total
|41,34,047
|56,17,246
|35.9
Source: SIAM
9.89% of Motor Vehicle/Cars were exported from Haryana in total export of vehicles during 2021-22.
The Government has taken the following measures to promote India’s export:
- Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) extended upto 31-03-2023.
- Interest Equalization Scheme on pre and post shipment rupee export credit has also been extended upto 31-03-2024.
- Assistance provided through several schemes to promote exports, namely, Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) and Market Access Initiatives (MAI) Scheme.
- Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) Scheme to promote labour-oriented sector export has been implemented since 07.03.2019.
- Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme has been implemented since 01.01.2021. With effect from 15.12.2022, uncovered sectors like pharmaceuticals, organic and inorganic chemicals and article of iron and steel has been covered under RoDTEP. Similarly, anomalies in 432 tariff lines have been addressed and the corrected rates have been implemented with effect from 16.01.2023.
- Common Digital Platform for Certificate of Origin has been launched to facilitate trade and increase Free Trade Agreement (FTA) utilization by exporters.
- Districts as Export Hubs has been launched by identifying products with export potential in each district, addressing bottlenecks for exporting these products and supporting local exporters/manufacturers to generate employment in the district.
- Active role of Indian missions abroad towards promoting India’s trade, tourism, technology and investment goals has been enhanced.