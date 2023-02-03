Export of automobiles registers a growth of 35.9% from 2020-21 to 2021-22

Export of total number of automobiles increased from 41,34,047 in 2020-21 to 56,17,246 in 2021-22, registering a positive growth of 35.9%. Out of this, export of Passenger vehicles including cars increased from 4,04,397 in 2020-21 to 5,77,875 in 2021-22, registering a positive growth of 42.9% and commercial vehicle increased from 50,334 in 2020-21 to 92, 297 in 2021-22, registering a positive growth of 83.36%, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel said in reply to a Parliament Question today.

India’s export of automobiles including passenger cars and commercial vehicle during the last two years are given below:

Category 2020-21 2021-22 % Change Passenger Vehicles 4,04,397 5,77,875 42.9 Commercial Vehicles 50,334 92,297 83.4 Three Wheelers 3,93,001 4,99,730 27.2 Two Wheelers 32,82,786 44,43,018 35.3 Quadricycle 3,529 4,326 22.6 Grand Total 41,34,047 56,17,246 35.9

Source: SIAM

9.89% of Motor Vehicle/Cars were exported from Haryana in total export of vehicles during 2021-22.

The Government has taken the following measures to promote India’s export: