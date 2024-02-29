Excitement Builds for Mela Moments Photography Contest Grand Award Ceremony at NGMA

Lalit Kala Akademi (Ministry of Culture) is hosting the award ceremony for the Mela Moments Photography Contest on February 29th, 2024, at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) New Delhi celebrating India’s vibrant cultural heritage through captivating photography, the Mela Moments Photography Contest has received over 11,000 entries and engaged more than 300,000 participants nationwide. Under the theme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the initiative aimed to immortalize the essence of India’s festivals and traditions.