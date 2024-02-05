Ex-CM Hemant Soren’s Wife, Kalpana, Declares Continued Battle Against Injustice After Jharkhand Assembly Trust Vote

RANCHI – Following the triumphant display of majority by the ruling JMM-led alliance in the Jharkhand assembly, Kalpana Soren, wife of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, took to ‘X’ to express her commitment to the ongoing fight against ‘injustice and oppression.’ In a defiant statement, she declared, “I have fought, and I will continue to fight! We have won, and we will win!”

Kalpana, once considered a frontrunner for the chief minister position, affirmed her dedication to the cause, emphasizing the need to overcome challenges posed by the Centre and BJP. Managing Hemant Soren’s account until his return, she invoked the spirit of Jharkhand’s warrior forefathers in the face of contemporary struggles, seeking support and blessings for the continued battle.”