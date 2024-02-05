Odisha Governor Highlights State’s Phenomenal Growth, Emphasizes Stability for Development

BHUBANESWAR – Odisha Governor Raghubar Das commended the state’s outstanding performance across various sectors, attributing it to the stability that has fostered unrestrained space for growth and development. Speaking at the opening day of the budget session in the Odisha Assembly, Governor Das praised the state government for successfully organizing the inaugural World Odia Language Conference in Bhubaneswar. He also expressed gratitude for the inauguration of the new Odia University campus in Satyabadi, Puri district, foreseeing its significant role in enhancing the richness of the state’s predominant language, spoken by over 84% of Odisha’s population.

Hon'ble Governor Shri @dasraghubar addressed the 15th and last session of the 16th Odisha Legislative Assembly today. The Session began with the customary ‘Guard of Honour’ accorded to the Hon’ble Governor. pic.twitter.com/Gh0rTW9sjJ — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) February 5, 2024