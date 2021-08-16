Eviction drive near MLCP Saheed Nagar

Bhubaneswar : The joint enforcement squad of Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Bhubaneswar Development Authority, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Commissionerate Police today carried out an extensive eviction drive to remove encroachments around the multi-level car parking (MLCP) at Saheed Nagar.

This action will pave the way to enable the MLCP Saheed Nagar to have an easy access for the vehicles to enter and exit from the premises when it will become operational in the near future. Also, this will help to provide the drainage system for the MLCP structure, street lights, avenue plantation and peripheral beautification.

CEO BSCL Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh said “completion of different infra and technology-based projects under the Smart City Proposal has been expeditated so that citizens will benefit from them.’’

During the eviction drive 28 illegal structures of eateries, boundary walls, iron angel with tin sheeted extension sheds and ramps were demolished. Two enforcement squads from BDA, one each from BMC and Smart City along with police officials from Saheed Nagar Police Station were present. Two JCBs were engaged for it.

It can be mentioned here that as development of off-road parking infrastructure and efficient management of parking forms one of the key focus areas in implementation of Smart City Proposal of Bhubaneswar, the MLCP will help the city in a great way. Building on this intent, BSCL has MLCPs units at Saheed Nagar and Raj Mahal square under Bhubaneswar Town Centre District (BTCD) area.

Upon completion, these two MLCPs are expected to decongest Janpath by creating parking infrastructure for around 600 cars. Going forward, these parking infrastructures integrated with Master System Integrator under Pan-city Smart Solutions will provide app-based pre-booking and semi-automatic off-road parking facilities to the citizens.

The MLCP building in Saheed Nagar is envisaged as a high rise building with five floors of car parking and three floors of commercial area over 0.734 acres. The car parking building shall have lower and upper basement and ground and above two floors that will accommodate minimum 250 number of Equivalent Car Spaces (ECS). All the floors above the parking floors shall be commercial floors covering an area of 38,128 Sq. ft. of leasable space. The building will have all the smart features such as sensor-based parking, Wi-Fi, and building management system (BMS).

