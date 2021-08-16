Tata Steel celebrates 75th Independence Day at Joda

Joda : Tata Steel observed the 75th Independence Day at Joda with a lot of fervor on Sunday.

Keeping in mind, the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the day was celebrated with limited number of people at JCO office lawn, Joda. Mr Rajesh Kumar Chief (Joda), Tata Steel hoisted the National Flag in the presence of senior officials of the Division and Union officials.

On the occasion, Mr Rajesh Kumar, Chief (Joda), said, “Let’s salute the nation on its 75th Independence Day. Let us also salute the frontline COVID fighters on this occasion who are selflessly fighting the pandemic.”

Similar ceremonies were also done at FAP, Joda, Bichhakundi and Bamebari where Mr G P Sahu, Head (FAP), Joda, Mr Rimlal Joshi, Senior Manager, Joda West Manganese Mines, Tata Steel and Mr Pranakrushna Mahanta, Senior Manager, FAMD, Bamebari hoisted the National Flag respectively.

Later in the day, fruits were distributed to the indoor patients of Tata Steel Hospital, Joda. On the occasion, Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), the CSR wing of Tata Steel celebrated the day with distribution of 674 fruit-bearing saplings in and around Joda. Apart from this, an online awareness session was also organised by Tata Steel Foundation for the youth of the region on ‘Role of Youth in Nation Building’ with an objective to instill the sense of responsibility among the youth towards the Nation through an interactive session. The session was attended by 56 youths from in and around Joda.

