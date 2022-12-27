Every class contributes in the development of the nation: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was felicitated by EWS Aarakshan Sangh Madhya Pradesh today by arriving at the CM’s residence. In the presence of Cooperative Minister Shri Arvind Singh Bhadoria and MLA Mandsaur Shri Yashpal Singh Sisodia, he was felicitated for the decision to give 10 percent reservation to the poor general category of Madhya Pradesh in all recruitments and for relaxation in minimum passing marks. Representatives of poor general class from different places of the state were also present.

In reply to felicitation, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that justice to all classes is his view point. No one should be deprived of justice. The general class has an important contribution in the development of the nation. We all are children of Mother India. Injustice will not be allowed to happen to any class. Prime Minister Shri Modi is committed to the fact that every section should get its rights. I am also in favour of this. As soon as this matter came to my notice, there was no delay in taking a decision. If there is discrepancy in other areas also, then on being pointed out, necessary decisions will be taken after examination.

It is noteworthy that this system is applicable only in 5 states of the country, in which Madhya Pradesh is also included. With this decision, opportunities have increased for poor general youth of Madhya Pradesh to join various services.