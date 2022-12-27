CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays tribute to the soil brought from the village of martyrs

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today planted saplings with the yatris of Shaheed Yatra 2022 from village Tarsama (Porsa) in Morena district to Bhopal. CM Shri Chouhan bowed down to the soil brought from village Tarsama and used it for plantation.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted saplings of Khirni, Kadam and Kachnar today. All the persons involved in plantation also offered shramdaan. From the year 1942 till now, about 15 soldiers from Tarsama village have attained martyrdom while protecting Mother India. CM Shri Chouhan said that he salutes the soil brought from the village of the martyrs. This soil and village Tarsama inspire for patriotism.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, Vice President of Porsa Municipality Shri Arvind Singh Tomar, Convener of Shaheed Yatra: 2022 Shri Ankit Tomar along with Sarvshri Mahesh Singh, Mayank Singh, Manoj Singh, Anil Upadhyay, Dr. Raghvendra and Rajesh Shukla also planted saplings.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, senior social worker Shri Radheshyam Agarwal planted saplings on his birthday. CM Shri Chouhan greeted Shri Agarwal on his birthday. Shri Mohit Agarwal, Shravan, Mohit, Umesh and Sushri Ananya Agarwal were present. Dhakad Mahasabha office bearer Shri Gauri Shankar Nagar also planted saplings. Shri Gaurav, Chahak Nagar, Smt. Saroj Nagar and Shri Sardari Lal Nagar were also present.