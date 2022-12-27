CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan invited by Odisha’s MOS Rohit Pujari in World Cup Tournament

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan was called on by Odisha’s Minister of State for Higher Education (Independent Charge) Shri Rohit Pujari at CM’s residence today. He gave Chief Minister Shri Chouhan an invitation letter for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup tournament to be held in Odisha and also presented a T-shirt of the World Cup Hockey. Hockey World Cup-2023 matches will be played in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The tournament is to be held during the period from 13 to 29 January 2023.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated Minister of State Shri Pujari for the event. CM Shri Chouhan informed about the development of sports in Madhya Pradesh by the state government and the facilities provided to the players. The Chief Minister also told about the activities to be held in Khelo India Games.