Envision secures 653.4MW order from JSW Energy

Mumbai: Envision Energy, a global leader in renewable energy solutions has won an order from JSW Energy for developing a 653.4 MW wind energy park in Karnataka and Maharashtra. As per the order, Envision would provide 198 units of EN 156-3.3 MW WTGs (Wind Turbine Generator). The project is expected to be commissioned in phase manner by Calendar Year 2024 end and will produce 2200 GWh units of clean energy, significantly accelerating India’s progress towards achieving its net-zero emissions goals.

With an investment of around Rs. 500 crores, India has emerged as a strategic market for Envision and created over 2,000 job opportunities (direct and indirect). The association with JSW Energy would play a pivotal role in ramping up renewable energy capacity in Karnataka and Maharashtra. With a proven track record in global markets like China and Vietnam, Envision’s WTGs are well poised to bolster India’s wind energy landscape. Built with a rotor diameter of 156 m, a hub height of 140 m and a rated capacity of 3.3 MW, these WTGs are best suited to thrive in the Indian wind regime.

Mr. RPV Prasad, CEO, Envision Wind Power Technologies India said, “It is a really happy moment for us as we partner with JSW Energy to leverage India’s wind energy potential in Karnataka and Maharashtra . As part of our commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, we would be assembling the nacelle and hubs for the wind turbines at our Pune factory, blades from our Trichy factory, and sourcing tower components from our manufacturers based out of Maharashtra. The booming Indian wind energy landscape would play a pivotal role in propelling the country towards net-zero.”

Mr. Kane Xu, Global Vice President of Envision Energy and Chairman of Envision Energy India, said, “It has become critical to collaborate for accelerating green energy transition to avert the climate crisis. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to solving the challenges for a sustainable future. Together, we can develop reliable renewable energy solutions in India.”

In India, Envision has successfully commissioned 330MW of wind projects and awarded >4.7GW of additional projects. To maintain this positive growth trend, the company has established an annual manufacturing capacity of 3GW for Nacelle & Hub in Pune, and a 2.5GW capacity for blades featuring 9 moulds at its Trichy plant. Envision has strengthened its presence in India, covering six states, with 12 clients and operations on 20+ project sites with a cumulative order book size nearing 5GW.