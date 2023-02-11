‘Entrepreneur of the year’ award to Naveen Jindal

New Delhi: Renowned infrastructure think tank and infrastructure research studies training foundation ‘First Construction Council’ has conferred the ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award to Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP). The organization also conferred the Second Fastest Growing Steel Company award in “Large Category” to Jindal Steel & Power and the “Certificate of Authenticity” to Jindal Panther TMT Rebars.

Chief Marketing Officer of JSP Mr. S.K. Pradhan received these honors on behalf of Mr. Naveen Jindal and his company. Mr. Pradhan also read the message of Mr. Jindal on the occasion, “JSP is a company dedicated to nation building and for us quality of products and services and sustainability is paramount.”

Mr. Pradhan said on the occasion, “JSP is not only a steel maker but a leading company in the infrastructure sector, which is contributing to the development of the nation by manufacturing international quality rails to rebars.

Founder and Director of First Construction Council Mr. Pratap Padode said that Mr. Naveen Jindal has made exemplary achievements in the steel sector this year. Under his guidance, JSP has made unprecedented value addition to its product profile and scaled new heights through manufacturing long steel required for the construction and infrastructure sector. Not only this, JSP is showing a new direction to the entire steel world today. The jury for this prestigious award in the steel sector has many well-known personalities from the technical field.