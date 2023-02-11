The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu will visit Uttar Pradesh from February 12 to 13, 2023.

On February 12, 2023, the President will grace the Valedictory Session of UP Global Investors Summit-2023 in Lucknow. On the same evening, she will attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Uttar Pradesh at Lok Bhavan, Lucknow.

On February 13, 2023, the President will grace the 10th convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow. Before returning to Delhi, she will also visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and attend Ganga Aarti at Varanasi.